CSC turns 100 years old

The Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, one of Australia's longest running funds with $58 billion in assets under management, celebrates its 100th year anniversary in 2022.

The CSC launched as the Superannuation Fund Management Board (SFMB) in Melbourne on 18 October 1922 under the Superannuation Act 1922 as a government-owned super fund, catering to Australian Defence Force personnel, veterans, and other government workers.

One year later, it had about 26,900 members and 299 pensioners and now has some 488,000 members and 245,000 pensioners.

The SFMB was renamed as the Superannuation Board in 1930. The CSC's predecessor, ComSuper, ran from 1994 to 2015, and managed the closure of the Commonwealth Superannuation Scheme (CSS) to new members in 1990 while launching the Public Sector Superannuation (PSS) scheme the same year.

The PSS closed to new members in 2005 and was replaced by the Public Sector Accumulation Plan (PSSap).

In 2011, Parliament passed new laws overhauling the Commonwealth's public service and military superannuation schemes. The Australian Reward Investment Alliance (ARIA) and Military Trustee Boards then merged to become the CSC.

"We are thrilled to be announcing this exciting milestone because for us it is about celebrating the incredible men and women who have previously served and those who continue to serve our country through their roles in the Australian public service and Australian Defence Force," CSC chief executive Damian Hill said.

"We'll be using our centenary to celebrate the amazing contributions they have made throughout 100 years in operation."

Hill was appointed to lead the CSC in mid-2020 after serving as chief executive of Rest for 12 years. He replaced Peter Carrigy-Ryan who was chief since 2011.