Crypto custodian coming to Australia

Cryptocurrency custody platform Shillings is gearing up to launch in Australia.

Shillings said it expects to launch in Australia during the final quarter of 2021.

The platform said it will use special private key shards, formed simultaneously and in isolation, which will then be used to verify and authorise transactions.

Shillings was founded in the UK by Will Banks, Troy Roennfeldt and Seb Lecocq.

The platform aims to protect crypto assets against security breaches.

"Our security is underpinned using key shards, which are distributed to multiple trusted parties," Roennfeldt said.

"By utilising ultrasecure multi-party computation ("MPC") technology to manage the encrypted shards, blockchain transactions can be signed securely without ever having to refer to the whole keys."

Shillings cold offline secure wallets will also offer unlimited 24/7 access, with all assets underwritten by Lloyds of London.

"As the digital asset space continues to mature and the popularity of crypto investments grow, more and more customers and institutional investors will require an institutional grade Australian custody solution," Banks said.

"We are therefore launching a clearly designed platform, which will not only store and manage our customer's digital assets but will provide the most secure and user-friendly custody solution on the market."