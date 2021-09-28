NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Crypto custodian coming to Australia

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 28 SEP 2021   12:23PM

Cryptocurrency custody platform Shillings is gearing up to launch in Australia.

Shillings said it expects to launch in Australia during the final quarter of 2021.

The platform said it will use special private key shards, formed simultaneously and in isolation, which will then be used to verify and authorise transactions.

Shillings was founded in the UK by Will Banks, Troy Roennfeldt and Seb Lecocq.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

The platform aims to protect crypto assets against security breaches.

"Our security is underpinned using key shards, which are distributed to multiple trusted parties," Roennfeldt said.

"By utilising ultrasecure multi-party computation ("MPC") technology to manage the encrypted shards, blockchain transactions can be signed securely without ever having to refer to the whole keys."

Shillings cold offline secure wallets will also offer unlimited 24/7 access, with all assets underwritten by Lloyds of London.

"As the digital asset space continues to mature and the popularity of crypto investments grow, more and more customers and institutional investors will require an institutional grade Australian custody solution," Banks said.

"We are therefore launching a clearly designed platform, which will not only store and manage our customer's digital assets but will provide the most secure and user-friendly custody solution on the market."

Read more: Troy RoennfeldtWill BanksLloyds of LondonMPCSeb Lecocq
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chief economist update: BOE lets peers do the heavy lifting
Chief economist update: BOE going the wrong way?
Chief economist update: UK economy slows on Brexit woes
Chief economist update: BOE waiting on Brexit
The BOE's got no problem
Chief economist update: Heaven can wait but the BOE couldn't
Chief economist update: Three ayes for a rate hike
BOE does what it said it would do
Go ahead BOE, make my day
The British pound's sterling reversal

Editor's Choice

Consumers lose out on IP changes

KARREN VERGARA
Almost one third of Australians don't know what income protection covers and could potentially lose out from the significant life insurance reforms that are just days away.

Tax incentive could boost affordable housing: ISA

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In its submission to the federal government's inquiry into housing affordability, Industry Super Australia has suggested superannuation funds could play a key role in creating more affordable housing.

Stewart Investors launches emerging markets fund

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The active, long-only equity specialist launched a global sustainable emerging market fund for local investors.

Hyperion Asset Management builds out team

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The fund manager has appointed a head of risk and compliance, general executive, and research associate as it invests in its next stage of growth.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.