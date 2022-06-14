Crypto companies halt withdrawals

International cryptocurrency platforms Celsius and Binance temporarily suspended customer withdrawals.

Yesterday, the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, suspended withdrawals on the Bitcoin network.

In a statement, Binance said: "This is due to an earlier batch of transactions getting stuck from low transaction fees submitted and hence, resulting in a backlog of Bitcoin network withdrawals."

At around 11:30 eastern time, the crypto exchange resumed the Bitcoin network and said: "We are still working to process the pending Bitcoin network withdrawals and this is estimated to be completed in the next couple of hours."

"Please note that pending Bitcoin network withdrawals will be rejected. In this case, the relevant users will need to resubmit their withdrawal requests."

Unlike Binance, Crypto lender Celsius which has frozen $11 billion of assets for its 1.5 million users hasn't announced an end to its withdrawal injunction.

On Sunday Celsius sent a memo to investors that said: "Due to extreme market conditions, today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all withdrawals, swaps, and transfers between accounts. We are taking this action today to put Celsius in a better position to honour, over time, its withdrawal obligations."

"Acting in the interest of our community is our top priority. In service of that commitment and to adhere to our risk management framework, we have activated a clause on our terms of use that will allow this process to take place.

"We are taking this necessary action for the benefit of our entire community in order to stabilise liquidity and operations while we take steps to preserve and protect assets. There is a lot of work ahead as we consider various options, this process will take time and there may be delays."

As of May, Celsius had more than $8 billion lent out to clients and almost $12 billion in assets under management.

The crypto lender's terms and conditions stipulate that in the event of its bankruptcy or if it's otherwise unable to repay its obligations, eligible digital assets and collateral may not be recoverable.

"You may not have any legal remedies or rights in connection with Celsius' obligations to you other than your rights as a creditor of Celsius under any applicable laws," Celsius' terms and conditions state.

Following Celsius' announcement, competitor Nexo has stepped in and sent a letter of intent to purchase the remaining unqualified assets of Celsius Network.

The letter says: "Nexo, its partners, and affiliates could readily acquire from Celsius part of or all qualifying, outstanding collateralised loan receivables secured by their corresponding pledged cryptocurrency collateral."

In an audit last week, Nexo said it had US$6.2 billion in customer liabilities and held assets in excess of that amount.

Bitcoin and other crypto's were smashed on the news. Bitcoin dropped 15% in over a day, down 67% from its all-time highs last November.