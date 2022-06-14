Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Crypto companies halt withdrawals

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 14 JUN 2022   12:40PM

International cryptocurrency platforms Celsius and Binance temporarily suspended customer withdrawals.

Yesterday, the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, suspended withdrawals on the Bitcoin network.

In a statement, Binance said: "This is due to an earlier batch of transactions getting stuck from low transaction fees submitted and hence, resulting in a backlog of Bitcoin network withdrawals."

At around 11:30 eastern time, the crypto exchange resumed the Bitcoin network and said: "We are still working to process the pending Bitcoin network withdrawals and this is estimated to be completed in the next couple of hours."

"Please note that pending Bitcoin network withdrawals will be rejected. In this case, the relevant users will need to resubmit their withdrawal requests."

Unlike Binance, Crypto lender Celsius which has frozen $11 billion of assets for its 1.5 million users hasn't announced an end to its withdrawal injunction.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

On Sunday Celsius sent a memo to investors that said: "Due to extreme market conditions, today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all withdrawals, swaps, and transfers between accounts. We are taking this action today to put Celsius in a better position to honour, over time, its withdrawal obligations."

"Acting in the interest of our community is our top priority. In service of that commitment and to adhere to our risk management framework, we have activated a clause on our terms of use that will allow this process to take place.

"We are taking this necessary action for the benefit of our entire community in order to stabilise liquidity and operations while we take steps to preserve and protect assets. There is a lot of work ahead as we consider various options, this process will take time and there may be delays."

As of May, Celsius had more than $8 billion lent out to clients and almost $12 billion in assets under management.

The crypto lender's terms and conditions stipulate that in the event of its bankruptcy or if it's otherwise unable to repay its obligations, eligible digital assets and collateral may not be recoverable.

"You may not have any legal remedies or rights in connection with Celsius' obligations to you other than your rights as a creditor of Celsius under any applicable laws," Celsius' terms and conditions state.

Following Celsius' announcement, competitor Nexo has stepped in and sent a letter of intent to purchase the remaining unqualified assets of Celsius Network.

The letter says: "Nexo, its partners, and affiliates could readily acquire from Celsius part of or all qualifying, outstanding collateralised loan receivables secured by their corresponding pledged cryptocurrency collateral."

In an audit last week, Nexo said it had US$6.2 billion in customer liabilities and held assets in excess of that amount.

Bitcoin and other crypto's were smashed on the news. Bitcoin dropped 15% in over a day, down 67% from its all-time highs last November.

Read more: CelsiusCryptoBitcoinBinanceNexo
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

3iQ introduces inaugural Australian products
New Ethereum ETF launches on Cboe Australia
First crypto ETFs launch on Cboe Australia
ETF Securities to win Australian crypto ETF race
Pension fund sues Elon Musk, Twitter
Aussies place 17th for crypto profits
Use of cryptos to boom in 2022: Research
Insto investors tempted by crypto
Australians look to gift crypto assets
Raiz Invest hits $1bn in Australia

Editor's Choice

AIST names Rising Star

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A TelstraSuper investment analyst has taken home the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' Investment Rising Star Award.

Defective disclosures see Avanteos Investments fined

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former Commonwealth Bank subsidiary will pay a penalty of $1.71 million for failing to update defects in its disclosure documents related to charging fees to super members after they'd died.

HESTA names new chief growth officer

ANDREW MCKEAN
HESTA has promoted customer experience and insights leader Sam Harris to chief growth officer.

Fair Work Commission raises minimum wage 5.2%

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Fair Work Commission has today announced a 5.2% increase to the minimum wage which will come into effect from July.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
14-16

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.