NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Investment
Sponsored by
Credit value exists in emerging markets
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 APR 2020   12:35PM

Despite the havoc wrung on emerging markets (EM) by both COVID-19 and now the oil crash, a global fixed interest investment manager still sees value in the higher quality part of the market.

Western Asset Management said the double-barreled shocks of coronavirus containment measures and the oil price collapse will still provide opportunities for investors.

"As with previous credit rises, we anticipate that the first deals back to the market will be the best, and Western Asset is poised to take advantage of this opportunity," it said.

The investment manager said it expects to see external sovereign bond issuance increase in EM during 2020.

"We've already seen EM central banks move to reduce benchmark interest rates and boost liquidity, and most EM countries are planning large relief programs to ease the shock on their local economies," Western Asset said.

As EM countries do not usually have the balance sheet to boost spending on their own, governments would rely on external, local and multilateral sources for relief programs, it said.

"At the beginning of 2020, we expected gross EM hard currency sovereign issuance to be approximately $150 billion, much of which would go to refinance existing borrowings," Western Asset said.

"As the magnitude of the growth shock from coronavirus and energy has unfolded, we now believe this year's new supply will be as much as $300 billion.

This increase in issuance will be an important technical in the market, and spells opportunity for investors, it added.

"Clearly not all of the additional EM fiscal spending will be financed through the USD-denominated sovereign market, as we would expect domestic and multilateral sources to complement bond issuance," Western Assets said.

"But assuming that one-fifth of total needs are financed externally, this would amount to additional external sovereign issuance of $150 billion."

Additionally, debt in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, impacted by crashing oil prices, will see increased debt issuance.

"At the onset of the year, the market expected roughly $30 billion of GCC external debt issuance during 2020," Western Asset said

"However, we now anticipate issuance of as high as $80 billion, with Qatar and Abu Dhabi printing $17 billion just this past week!"

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Emerging MarketsCOVID-19Western Asset ManagementAbu Dhabi
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
The impact of COVID-19 on emerging markets
Time to step up or face the music
Opportunities and threats amid COVID-19 crisis
AFCA updates approach amid COVID-19 crisis
A decade in the dust
Business unusual: COVID-19 threats facing real estate
COVID-19 to lead to deglobalisation: Amundi
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
Consumers looking for reassurance: MetLife
COVID-19 damage to stretch several quarters: Natixis IM
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something JNWsKcxM