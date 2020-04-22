Credit value exists in emerging markets

Despite the havoc wrung on emerging markets (EM) by both COVID-19 and now the oil crash, a global fixed interest investment manager still sees value in the higher quality part of the market.

Western Asset Management said the double-barreled shocks of coronavirus containment measures and the oil price collapse will still provide opportunities for investors.

"As with previous credit rises, we anticipate that the first deals back to the market will be the best, and Western Asset is poised to take advantage of this opportunity," it said.

The investment manager said it expects to see external sovereign bond issuance increase in EM during 2020.

"We've already seen EM central banks move to reduce benchmark interest rates and boost liquidity, and most EM countries are planning large relief programs to ease the shock on their local economies," Western Asset said.

As EM countries do not usually have the balance sheet to boost spending on their own, governments would rely on external, local and multilateral sources for relief programs, it said.

"At the beginning of 2020, we expected gross EM hard currency sovereign issuance to be approximately $150 billion, much of which would go to refinance existing borrowings," Western Asset said.

"As the magnitude of the growth shock from coronavirus and energy has unfolded, we now believe this year's new supply will be as much as $300 billion.

This increase in issuance will be an important technical in the market, and spells opportunity for investors, it added.

"Clearly not all of the additional EM fiscal spending will be financed through the USD-denominated sovereign market, as we would expect domestic and multilateral sources to complement bond issuance," Western Assets said.

"But assuming that one-fifth of total needs are financed externally, this would amount to additional external sovereign issuance of $150 billion."

Additionally, debt in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, impacted by crashing oil prices, will see increased debt issuance.

"At the onset of the year, the market expected roughly $30 billion of GCC external debt issuance during 2020," Western Asset said

"However, we now anticipate issuance of as high as $80 billion, with Qatar and Abu Dhabi printing $17 billion just this past week!"

