Crackdown on ERS scams continues

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has confirmed it is still working with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) to crack down on early release of super scams which cost Australians over $6 million.

Combined, the value of scams rose 23% in 2020, with a rise in investment scams and government impersonation scams.

Scamwatch said it received over 5170 scam reports mentioning COVID-19 with over $6.28 million in reported losses since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A spokesperson from the ATO told Financial Standard that it was still working closely with the AFP to find those responsible.

"The AFP as part of the Serious Financial Crime Taskforce is currently investigating some matters in relation to early release of super," the spokesperson said.

"The ATO has extensive integrity measures in place to protect the tax and superannuation systems from fraud, including identity fraud.

"Australians can have confidence in the security measures the ATO has in place to protect the integrity of the early release of superannuation scheme."

The spokesperson added that the ATO's systems were never breached and the incidents were related to things like phishing scams.

"At no time were ATO's online systems compromised or hacked," the ATO said.

"The ATO has a dedicated integrity strategy that supports the administration of the government's stimulus packages."

Scamwatch has urged everyone to be cautious and remain alert to COVID-19-related scams.

"Scammers are hoping that you have let your guard down. Do not provide your personal, banking or superannuation details to strangers who have approached you," Scamwatch said.

"Scammers may pretend to have a connection with you. So, it's important to stop and check, even when you are approached by what you think is a trusted organisation."

Scamwatch added that scammers have been impersonating government agencies that have been providing information on COVID-19 through text messages and calls.

"Scammers are also pretending to be government agencies and other entities offering to help you with applications for financial assistance or payments for staying home," Scamwatch said.

"Scammers are taking advantage of people in financial hardship due to COVID-19 by attempting to steal their superannuation or by offering unnecessary services and charging a fee.

"The majority of these scams start with an unexpected call claiming to be from a superannuation or financial service."