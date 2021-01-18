NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Crackdown on ERS scams continues
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 18 JAN 2021   12:35PM

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has confirmed it is still working with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) to crack down on early release of super scams which cost Australians over $6 million.

Combined, the value of scams rose 23% in 2020, with a rise in investment scams and government impersonation scams.

Scamwatch said it received over 5170 scam reports mentioning COVID-19 with over $6.28 million in reported losses since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A spokesperson from the ATO told Financial Standard that it was still working closely with the AFP to find those responsible.

"The AFP as part of the Serious Financial Crime Taskforce is currently investigating some matters in relation to early release of super," the spokesperson said.

"The ATO has extensive integrity measures in place to protect the tax and superannuation systems from fraud, including identity fraud.

"Australians can have confidence in the security measures the ATO has in place to protect the integrity of the early release of superannuation scheme."

The spokesperson added that the ATO's systems were never breached and the incidents were related to things like phishing scams.

"At no time were ATO's online systems compromised or hacked," the ATO said.

"The ATO has a dedicated integrity strategy that supports the administration of the government's stimulus packages."

Scamwatch has urged everyone to be cautious and remain alert to COVID-19-related scams.

"Scammers are hoping that you have let your guard down. Do not provide your personal, banking or superannuation details to strangers who have approached you," Scamwatch said.

"Scammers may pretend to have a connection with you. So, it's important to stop and check, even when you are approached by what you think is a trusted organisation."

Scamwatch added that scammers have been impersonating government agencies that have been providing information on COVID-19 through text messages and calls.

"Scammers are also pretending to be government agencies and other entities offering to help you with applications for financial assistance or payments for staying home," Scamwatch said.

"Scammers are taking advantage of people in financial hardship due to COVID-19 by attempting to steal their superannuation or by offering unnecessary services and charging a fee.

"The majority of these scams start with an unexpected call claiming to be from a superannuation or financial service."

Read more: ATOScamwatchAustralian Federal PoliceAustralian Taxation OfficeFinancial StandardSerious Financial Crime Taskforce
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Jail time for tax adviser
Season's Greetings from Financial Standard
Foreign investors face tip offs
What you read in 2020
Super fund shuffles team, investment chief steps down
FS team picks: The top stories for 2020
ATO backs SMSFs as strong retirement choice
Investment scams most profitable
Financial services' biggest tax bills revealed
SMSFs dump $30bn in shares
Editor's Choice
Optimum Pensions partners with Generation Life
KANIKA SOOD
David Orford's Optimum Pensions has signed a five-year exclusive agreement with Generation Life to bring its retirement income product to the market.
Group insurance using shoddy data: Rice Warner
KARREN VERGARA
The poor quality of group insurance data is conducive to administrative blunders that are notoriously difficult to rectify, according to Rice Warner.
ETF industry approaches $100bn
ANNABELLE DICKSON
As new investors turned to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to cash in on the market volatility and consequent recovery in 2020, the industry reaped the benefits breaking several records, new research shows.
HUB24 posts record inflows
KANIKA SOOD
HUB24 picked up $1.7 billion net inflows, 24 new licensee agreements and 113 advisers in the December quarter.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something i5UiENL9