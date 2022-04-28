CPI sees greatest jump since 2000

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.1% in the March quarter and 5.1% annually - the greatest increases since the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax in 2000.

The growth, revealed by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) yesterday, came in above expectations and well above the Reserve Bank's targets. It was largely driven by new dwellings, automotive fuel, and tertiary education, the ABS said.

On an annual basis, new dwellings and automotive fuel were the main contributors, rising 13.7% and 35.1% respectively. Annual inflation for fuel is now at its highest since the 1990 Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

"Continued shortages of building supplies and labour, heightened freight costs and ongoing strong demand contributed to price rises for newly built dwellings. Fewer grant payments made this quarter from the federal government's HomeBuilder program and similar state-based housing construction programs also contributed to the rise," ABS head of prices statistics Michelle Marquardt said.

"The CPI's automotive fuel series reached a record level for the third consecutive quarter, with fuel price rises seen across all three months of the March quarter."

Meanwhile, the rise in tertiary education "reflected the continuing impact of updated student contribution bands and fees, introduced last year".

Food also rose by 2.8%, with vegetables, waters, soft drinks, juices, fruit, and beef seeing the largest increases. Prices for other groceries, such as toilet paper, also rose in the March quarter.

According to Rabobank, the year-on-year increases to food prices were the largest in more than 10 years.

The question is now whether the RBA will opt to raise rates in May, specifically next week.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management global market strategist Kerry Craig says it's a virtual certainty.

"The underlying rate of core inflation increased by 3.7% year-on-year, and the fact that inflationary pressures are starting to broaden should be enough for the RBA to start its rate hike cycle at its May meeting," he said.

"Since inflation was below the lower end of the RBAs target band, there may be an assumption that the RBA would tolerate higher inflation. However, given the strength of inflation around the world and the accelerated nature of this economic cycle, tolerance is likely to be very limited."

He concluded that the stronger inflation figures are enough to cement a May rate hike even if the board wants to wait for the quarterly wage data. He expects a rise of 15bps at first, followed by 25bp increases.

Meanwhile, HSBC believes the RBA won't move until June but the increase will be higher, predicting the cash rate to be 0.50% in June and 1.00% by the end of the year.

Hayden Groves, president of the Real Estate Institute of Australia, said the data foreshadows a major decline in housing affordability as increases to the cash rate are now imminent, placing pressure on mortgages and impacting affordability for first home buyers.

"With the prospect of first home buyers finding it increasingly difficult to enter the housing market, home ownership in Australia will continue declining. This is already being evidenced across all states and territories and is most pronounced in the 35 to 44 age group," Groves said.

"Availability of affordable housing is a goal that is shared by both the Coalition and the Opposition. It impacts on the functioning of the economy as well as the wellbeing of individuals and the cohesiveness of communities and society."