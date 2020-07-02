COVID-19 stimulus continues

As the new financial year began, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg clarified the stimulus measures the government will use to assist Australians in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tax relief for low and middle income earners came into effect from 1 July 2020, the offset should see people in this bracket benefit by up to $1080 at the end of the tax year.

The tax rate for small businesses structured as companies with turnovers of less than $50 million will decrease marginally from 27.5% to 26%

Meanwhile, the unincorporated tax discount increased from 8% to 13% to ensure that sole traders benefit from the corporate tax cut.

The government's stimulus payments will continue for eligible concession card holders too. Two separate $750 payments to social security, veteran and other income support recipients will be made.

The first of these payments is due on 10 July 2020. Frydenberg said the payments are designed to help low income households with the impacts of COVID-19.

The Medicare levy low income threshold has increased, meaning more individuals and families will have more access to Medicare.

The government has extended the $150,000 instant asset write-off for six months from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020 for Australian businesses with annual turnover of less than $500 million.

Temporary early access to superannuation will continue, with some who accessed their super last financial year now able to access a second sum.

Eligible Australian and New Zealand citizens and permanent residents are able to apply online through the ATO to access up to $10,000 of their superannuation from 1 July 2020 until 24 September 2020.

