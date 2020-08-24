COVID-19 dampens CFO outlook

The global pandemic has left the majority of chief financial officers feeling pessimistic about the financial profitability of their companies, a new Deloitte survey finds. But many see a silver lining amid the doom and gloom.

More than half (58%) of the CFOs surveyed said navigating the uncertain landscape disrupted by COVID-19 keeps them awake at night. Nearly the same number of CFOs said cost cutting and accelerated transformations are the other main issues they grapple with.

Three out of four CFOs expect their companies' revenues to fall, relative to pre-COVID-19 forecasts, in the second half of 2020; more than half are expecting more revenue falls in 2021.

Deloitte partner Stephen Gustafson said: "A COVID-induced global economic downturn, the largest since the Great Depression, has hit hard, net optimism has fallen drastically, and uncertainty is at an all-time high."

Supply chain disruption has forced CFOs to think laterally about improving supply chain resilience, efficiency and transparency as a result of COVID-19.

"While Australia has achieved relative success in containing the virus compared to many other countries - current challenges aside - many businesses still remain exposed," he said.

About 43% of CFOs listed issues with offshore suppliers as the biggest challenge facing their supply chain and procurement management and hope to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities and related risks over the next 12 to 18 months.

However, low interest rates and a rebound in the financial markets are bright spots for many finance chiefs.

"Almost a third expect funding to become easier to obtain in FY21, while 86% expect their ability to access funding will at least remain stable," Gustafson said.

"Many are also using M&A as part of their COVID-19 recovery strategy, and pursuing growth and diversification are deal-making priorities for 2020-21."

