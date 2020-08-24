NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Coronavirus News
COVID-19 dampens CFO outlook
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 24 AUG 2020   12:50PM

The global pandemic has left the majority of chief financial officers feeling pessimistic about the financial profitability of their companies, a new Deloitte survey finds. But many see a silver lining amid the doom and gloom.

More than half (58%) of the CFOs surveyed said navigating the uncertain landscape disrupted by COVID-19 keeps them awake at night. Nearly the same number of CFOs said cost cutting and accelerated transformations are the other main issues they grapple with.

Three out of four CFOs expect their companies' revenues to fall, relative to pre-COVID-19 forecasts, in the second half of 2020; more than half are expecting more revenue falls in 2021.

Deloitte partner Stephen Gustafson said: "A COVID-induced global economic downturn, the largest since the Great Depression, has hit hard, net optimism has fallen drastically, and uncertainty is at an all-time high."

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

Supply chain disruption has forced CFOs to think laterally about improving supply chain resilience, efficiency and transparency as a result of COVID-19.

"While Australia has achieved relative success in containing the virus compared to many other countries - current challenges aside - many businesses still remain exposed," he said.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

About 43% of CFOs listed issues with offshore suppliers as the biggest challenge facing their supply chain and procurement management and hope to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities and related risks over the next 12 to 18 months.

However, low interest rates and a rebound in the financial markets are bright spots for many finance chiefs.

"Almost a third expect funding to become easier to obtain in FY21, while 86% expect their ability to access funding will at least remain stable," Gustafson said.

"Many are also using M&A as part of their COVID-19 recovery strategy, and pursuing growth and diversification are deal-making priorities for 2020-21."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: COVID-19DeloitteStephen Gustafson
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ATO implements JobKeeper changes
ISA, Grattan find common ground
Spend your money how you please: PM
Financial services workers content with pandemic changes
New platform launches for super funds
New chief risk officer at Maple-Brown Abbott
Australian Unity names chief executive
Government announces $184bn deficit
Chief economist update: Australian outlook under COVID-19
Property winners, losers of COVID-19 crisis
Editor's Choice
ESG crisis returns overcooked: Research
KANIKA SOOD
ESG funds tallied up record inflows and touted better-than-market returns in the COVID-19 downturn but new academic research says there is no evidence that ESG scores contributed anything beyond traditional models.
AIST calls for top-ups for low-income ERS recipients
ANNABELLE DICKSON, KANIKA SOOD
Government should top up the superannuation balances of Australians who make less than $39,837 a year and genuinely accessed their superannuation under ERS, according to the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.
Corporate climate risk disclosures must show more: IGCC
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Investors using companies' climate change risk disclosures to manage investment decisions and portfolio risk want more changes to understand how the risk information translates into action.
Zurich rejigs operations team
KARREN VERGARA
Zurich Life & Investments has made a series of leadership changes across its operations team, taking the next steps to integrate with OnePath.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something k4AILapB