Investment
Sponsored by
COVID-19 clogs custody mandate pipeline
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 24 APR 2020   12:20PM

Switching custodians is one of the tasks being put on the back burner as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts businesses and markets.

The biggest custody businesses are experiencing delays in implementing new mandates, as volatility makes clients hesitant to switch.

During Northern Trust's 2020 first quarter earnings announcement chief executive Mike O'Grady acknowledged that newly won custody mandates were experiencing delays.

He said that with businesses in work from home mode, new clients have told Northern Trust they want to move their transition back to later in the year.

Winning new business has taken a hit too, he admitted.

"What about new business activity where you're in the process of winning? Yes. There's some slowdown in mandate-type decisions," O'Grady said.

Listed platform Xplore Wealth recently delayed its transition to  J.P. Morgan until 1 May 2020.

Xplore currently uses multiple custodians and the switch to J.P. Morgan is part of its One Platform strategic plan.

The platform said its decision to delay the deal with J.P. Morgan was down to market volatility.

However, work from home protocols are also an issue for custodians.

Insights from law firm Allens Linklaters on the impact of COVID-19 on investment funds found: "A custodian that is usually able to carry out an instruction to sign an agreement may be less able to do so when its authorised signatories are working from home."

The law firm advised that responsible entities and trustees should be aware that third party processes may be interrupted as a result of the pandemic and efforts to slow its spread.

The $35 billion public sector superannuation fund Funds SA is also delaying its custody switch.

The super fund had planned to end its 19 year relationship with J.P. Morgan and move to Northern Trust at the start of April, but the mandate has now been delayed to the second half of 2020.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

