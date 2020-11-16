NEWS
CountPlus to continue acquisition spree
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 16 NOV 2020   12:12PM

The ASX-listed advice and accounting group has confirmed it will continue to carry out its extensive growth strategy with further "tuck-in" acquisitions.

Speaking at the company's annual general meeting, CountPlus chair Ray Kellerman said the "considerable dislocation" within the financial advice industry has made it opportunistic to acquire firms.

"Critical to your board is only executing on opportunities that are consistent with building a stronger business with greater profitability, sustainably, over the medium to long term," he said.

"[...] the long-term dynamics of our market - coupled with our resolve to become the leading network of professional accounting and advice firms in Australia - is resolute."

CountPlus reported $27 million in gross cash as well as a $25 million debt facility to fund investment in tuck-in acquisitions, business opportunities and owner, partner-driver growth opportunities.

It has undertaken six acquisitions in FY21 to date including Ascent Private Wealth, Freedom Accounting Group, CBD Wealth Solutions and Arch Capital and confirmed its "strong pipeline" of firms to acquire.

"This is despite the currently challenging economic conditions, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We remain confident that the company can weather these challenges, but also take advantage of the numerous opportunities for growth we see in the dislocating financial advice sector," CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said.

Further to this, CountPlus provided an update on client remediation matters relating to its subsidiary Count Financial.

As at September 30, there are 1732 Count Financial client remediation matters as assessed by Commonwealth Bank with the bank providing $1.735 million in payments and a $300 million indemnity to cover past conduct.

As a result, Count Financial has implemented its "clean" user pays, fee-for-service licensee model borne by the adviser to member firms and rejigged its adviser cohort to ensure they meet the professional standards in place.

Rowe said a further 240 financial advisers have enquired to join Count Financial but they must meet these standards.

"We remain vigilant with our growth plans and only three out of five financial advisers who get to due diligence are meeting our standards to be invited to join," he said.

