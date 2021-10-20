CountPlus to acquire Challenger SMSF business

The ASX-listed advice and accounting group is expanding its SMSF offering after finalising terms to acquire Accurium from Challenger.

CountPlus will pay $9 million for Accurium made up of cash and a debt facility. It will hold an 85% shareholding with the remaining 15% will be held by Accurium's key management team.

Accurium provides SMSF actuarial certificates and has a subscriber base of around 3000 accounting firms and 11,000 SMSF professionals. It is one of the largest education providers in the SMSF space.

Managing director Douglas McBirnie will stay in the role and all team members will remain with the business.

The investment is expected to be earnings accretive in the first year and Challenger will provide transitional services to Accurium during this time.

The acquisition comes after CountPlus previously announced it was looking to diversify by making "core-related" investments. The first core-related investment was the acquisition of paraplanning and administration service Wealth Axis in May.

"Our preference is to make investments into activities that have a regulatory aspect or that enable/enhance core firm activities," CountPlus said in a statement.

"These "core-related" investments have a subscription style revenue or margin share style revenue, are high needs based linked to deliverables, have a B2B regulatory capability overlay and are technology enabled."

The sale is subject to due diligence by CountPlus with no regulatory or shareholder approvals required. The conditions must be satisfied by November 30 or at an agreed later date.