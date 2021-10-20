NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

CountPlus to acquire Challenger SMSF business

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 OCT 2021   12:17PM

The ASX-listed advice and accounting group is expanding its SMSF offering after finalising terms to acquire Accurium from Challenger.

CountPlus will pay $9 million for Accurium made up of cash and a debt facility. It will hold an 85% shareholding with the remaining 15% will be held by Accurium's key management team.

Accurium provides SMSF actuarial certificates and has a subscriber base of around 3000 accounting firms and 11,000 SMSF professionals. It is one of the largest education providers in the SMSF space.

Managing director Douglas McBirnie will stay in the role and all team members will remain with the business.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

The investment is expected to be earnings accretive in the first year and Challenger will provide transitional services to Accurium during this time.

The acquisition comes after CountPlus previously announced it was looking to diversify by making "core-related" investments. The first core-related investment was the acquisition of paraplanning and administration service Wealth Axis in May.

"Our preference is to make investments into activities that have a regulatory aspect or that enable/enhance core firm activities," CountPlus said in a statement.

"These "core-related" investments have a subscription style revenue or margin share style revenue, are high needs based linked to deliverables, have a B2B regulatory capability overlay and are technology enabled."

The sale is subject to due diligence by CountPlus with no regulatory or shareholder approvals required. The conditions must be satisfied by November 30 or at an agreed later date.

Read more: AccuriumCountPlusChallengerDouglas McBirnieWealth Axis
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Energy leads top stock picks: Morningstar
Why advisers must understand Retirement Income Covenant
GSFM bolsters team
Whitehelm Capital sells to German manager
Boutique bolsters ESG team
CountPlus takes stake in firm
CountPlus profit plummets
Older Australians overlooking age care costs
New equality push in investments
Challenger chief executive to step down

Editor's Choice

State Street creates head of Australia role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Intensifying its commitment to the Asia Pacific region, State Street has appointed a long serving J.P. Morgan executive as its first country head for Australia.

Former Spectrum chief cops additional bans

KARREN VERGARA
Former Spectrum Wealth Advisers chief executive Mark Schroeder has been slapped with banning orders in addition to his six-year ban from providing financial services.

Default MySuper fees drop to 1%: Rainmaker

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
New analysis from Rainmaker Information shows about 60% of all MySuper products reduced their fees last financial year, with the average fees paid by members now sitting at 1%.

Octopus Investments bolsters team

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Octopus Investments, an energy asset manager, has made several appointments after recently surpassing $1 billion in assets under management.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cassandra Crowe

HEAD OF CONSULTANTS AND RESEARCH
T. ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL LTD
T. Rowe Price vice president, head of consultant relations Australia and New Zealand Cassandra Crowe is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. Here she explains her philosophy for making a positive difference. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.