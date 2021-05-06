CountPlus firm finalises merger

One of the ASX-listed advice and accounting group's member firms has acquired an accounting and superannuation specialist.

Cooper Reeves and 4Front Holdings have merged and will now be rebranded to 4Front. CountPlus will sell its Cooper Reeves shares in exchange for shares in 4Front.

The new firm is expected to double revenue to $9 million as well as its staff base to 53 employees.

4Front partner Drue Schofield will be the managing director of the merged firm with Cooper Reeves managing principal Christine Robinson taking on the role of chief operating officer.

Schofield, along with 4Front partner Carmine Decorso and Cooper Reeves principals Robinson and Nathan Manning will all become principals of the merged firm.

"The merger with Cooper Reeves represents a new phase for our firm as we continue to provide personalised and professional services to our clients," Schofield said.

"We value the opportunity to become part of the CountPlus community and experience the benefits of the strategic vision, resources and capabilities of the CountPlus network."

CountPlus currently owns 100% of Cooper Reeves and will retain a 51% stake in the merged firm. Despite having a lower shareholding, CountPlus expects positive earnings for shareholders.

"The merger of Cooper Reeves with 4Front is another example of the CountPlus model which works on identifying and investing in quality people and businesses," CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said.

"These transactions are an important contributor to the overall sustainable growth strategy for our national network of accounting and advice firms."

The merger comes after Cooper Reeves acquired the financial advice services of CBD Wealth in October last year for $600,000 with an initial payment on completion and the balance dependent on recurring revenues 12 months post completion.