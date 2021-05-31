CountPlus acquires tech solution

CountPlus announced a 51% investment in a paraplanning and administration service.

The listed dealer group has acquired the majority stake in Wealth Axis, which is a boutique provider of paraplanning, technology and administration support services to financial planning firms.

CountPlus said the acquisition will enhance the range of services available to its member firms and is aligned with its strategic plan to deliver services that speed up the advice process.

Wealth Axis managing director Mikel Guyetsky will remain in his position. CountPlus said its capital injection in the firm should benefit existing Wealth Axis clients through additional resources, scale and access to best practice capabilities.

"We understand the importance of creating efficiencies in how we deliver advice so that advisers and their clients have a positive experience," CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said.

"Wealth Axis has a strong reputation for providing services that reduce costs and complexity for financial services businesses which provides real value. Importantly, they are also a business with shared values to CountPlus and their client-first mentality makes them a good cultural fit."

He added that acquisitions like this are in line with CountPlus' growth strategy.

"We speak openly about the need for a strong financial position to navigate the current dislocation in financial advice, and we understand our strong financial position provides certainty and stability to our member firm network and clients of Wealth Axis," Rowe said.

Guyetsky welcomed CountPlus' investment.

"At Wealth Axis, we are passionate about what we do because we know the direct impact our service plays in delivering financial wellbeing to Australians. To become part of the CountPlus community is an important milestone in our history and will enable us to build on our success and take our offer to the next level," he said.