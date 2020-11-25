NEWS
Executive Appointments
Count Financial targets growth with new hire
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 NOV 2020   11:57AM

The ASX-listed advice and accounting group subsidiary has appointed a former NAB/MLC manager as its practice development and growth manager for Queensland.

Stephen Carlton joins from NAB/MLC where he was business growth manager for Queensland and the Northern Territory growing the number of advisers and practices within NAB's self-employed licensees.

Prior to joining NAB, Carlton was head of financial planning for Victoria and Tasmania at AMP and was responsible for the performance of 180 advice practices.

Count Financial chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy said Carlton's industry knowledge will be key as it targets advice firms to join Count Financial.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

"With experience working closely with small businesses, Stephen will help our member firms consider new ways to grow revenue and navigate the unique challenges being felt across the advice landscape at present," Kennedy said.

Carlton added that he is excited to join a team with a growth mindset and it has been interesting to follow Count Financial under CountPlus ownership.

"They are delivering a compelling value proposition to self-employed advisers centered around building a clean, sustainable licensee model for the future and they are investing in the resources needed to bring that vision to life," he said.

CountPlus recently implemented its "clean" user pays, fee-for-service licensee model borne by the adviser to member firms and rejigged its adviser cohort to ensure they meet the professional standards in place.

At its recent annual general meeting, CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe Rowe said a further 240 financial advisers have enquired to join Count Financial but they must first meet the new standards.

"We remain vigilant with our growth plans and only three out of five financial advisers who get to due diligence are meeting our standards to be invited to join," he said.

NABCount FinancialCountPlusStephen CarltonAndrew Kennedy
Editor's Choice
US analysts fail to add value
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In a study of 3.8 million analyst forecasts in 45 countries between 1994 and 2019 it has been found that US analysts fail to outperform on average.
Pan-Asian equities to perform well: Longlead
ELIZA BAVIN
Despite the tumultuous market conditions brought about this year, Longlead Capital Partners believes Pan-Asia equities are set to deliver a strong performance in 2021.
Praemium board bungle
ANNABELLE DICKSON
A non-executive director of the platform provider has been forced to step down following an administrative error, while the former Powerwrap chair has been appointed to the board.
Pinnacle boutique wins super fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund has awarded $170 million to an emerging markets strategy from Pinnacle's latest boutique partner.
