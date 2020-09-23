Count Financial adds member firm

Count Financial has expanded its member network with Sydney-based financial advice firm Small & Gunn joining its licence.

Small & Gunn completed the transition to Count Financial in just a six week period after seeking a forward-looking licensee to enhance the financial advice process.

The firm was previously licensed by IOOF's Executive Wealth Management, which IOOF recently flagged would be closed in the coming months.

"Count has invested heavily in resources and technology that make the financial advice delivery process efficient and effective. Their compliance and professional standards team adopts a more pragmatic approach than some other licensees out there," Small & Gunn director John Small said.

"Changing licensees is a very stressful process for a small financial planning practice. There are so many things to think about and it can be so disruptive to the business, particularly with the added challenge of COVID-19."

The expansion follows a growth strategy which has seen 50 advisers added to its network since the start of this year.

Count Financial chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy said having the firm join was a boost for the licensee which continues to target quality advice firms to join its network.

"We look forward to having a successful long-term partnership with them and helping them to continue delivering quality advice at a time when Australians need it more than ever," he said.

It comes as class action proceedings were filed against Count Financial by Piper Alderman who alleges it did not ensure its financial advisers did not contravene their legal obligations to clients, failed to ensure adviser remuneration was free from conflict, act in the best interests of customers nor provide services when fees were charged.

Count Financial recently announced it was moving to a "clean" user pays, fee-for-service licensee model borne by the adviser.