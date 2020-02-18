Costs spiral for baby boomers

Aussie retirees will have to fork out an extra $1292 a year to live comfortably, and they have the drought and rising house prices to blame.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) found that over the year to the December quarter, costs were up around 2.1% for retiree couples, compared to 1.8% for the All Groups CPI.

"Cost increases for retirees have exceeded those for the general population and we've also seen an acceleration in the rate of increase in retirement expenses," it said.

"This equates at the comfortable level to couples needing to spend $1292 more a year, and for singles the amount is $829."

In its Retirement Standard December quarter 2019 figures, ASFA found that couples (aged 65) need to spend $62,269 per year to live comfortably, while singles need to spend $44,146. These figures were up 0.8% for each on the previous quarter.

ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy attributed these rising costs to the Aussie drought.

"The drought has impacted on prices paid by retirees for food and there also have been other significant price increases," he said.

"While the recent rains are very welcome, meat prices are likely to increase even further as farmers hold back their breeding stock from the market."

Between the September quarter and the December quarter, ASFA found there was a 6.8% increase in fruit prices, while beef and veal rose 2.9%.

The drought also increased prices of grapes, melons, onions, potatoes, eggs, rice and prawns over this short three-month period.

Overall, food prices increased by 2.6% in 2019, largely as a result of the drought; with beef up 8.2%, pork up 7.9%, vegetables up 3.7%, milk up 6.4%, bread up 3.1% and eggs up 5.2%.

ASFA also found that home ownership costs have risen over the past year, with maintenance costs up 2.7%, water and sewerage charges up 2.9%, property rates up 2.5%, and fuel up 2.9%.

Meanwhile, rent only rose 0.2% on average over the year.

Not all state capitals suffered the same blows, with Hobart the worst off. Prices rose 2.7% in Hobart thanks to a strong increase in domestic holidays with increased tourist demand in the state.

Meanwhile, prices in Darwin only rose 0.5% over 2019. Price increases in the other capitals were closer to the national average.