Corporate super plan appoints chair

A corporate superannuation plan has appointed a new chair from Frontier Advisors, as the incumbent retires after 16 years.

Gabriel Szondy will chair the Alcoa of Australia Retirement Plan, which manages retirement savings for the employees of Alcoa World Alumina and had $2.2 billion in total assets at June 2019, according to its annual report.

Szondy's appointment comes as current chair Anthony (Tom) Adams retires after 16 years of service to the plan.

"Tom applied his vast knowledge and experience as a director, committee chairman and chairman of the plan board. His contributions to the plan were in addition to his 35-year career with Alcoa and were characterised by diligence and hard work," the fund said in a statement.

"Tom will be remembered for his enduring personal commitment to achieving the best retirement outcomes for members. In the words of a fellow director he was "an inspiration to us all."

Szondy has over 35 years of experience in superannuation and taxation. He was a senior partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers for over a decade.

He currently chairs the board of asset consultant Frontier Advisors, and chairs the Centre for Institutional Investors (CII). He is also a member of CareSuper's investment committee. In the past, he has held directorships at Commonwealth Superannuation Scheme and Military Super.

He has also chaired Association of Superannuation Funds in Australia's (ASFA)'s national taxation policy committee.

Alcoa of Australia Limited is owned 60%by Alcoa Corporation and 40% by Alumina Limited.

It owns bauxite mines, alumina refineries, one alumina smelter, port facilities and farmland sites that support about 4250 direct jobs, according to its website.