Coronavirus no match for Future Fund

Future Fund chief investment officer Raphael Arndt is confident Australia's sovereign wealth fund can handle the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, thanks to its diversification.

Appearing before the Senate Finance and Public Administration Legislation Committee in Canberra yesterday, Arndt was asked about the Future Fund's capacity to handle the investment impact of the coronavirus by Tasmanian Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson.

Asked by the Senator whether he had been able to assess the impact of a wider-outbreak on the fund's assets, Arndt said the virus was "obviously" something the fund's executive leadership was "thinking very hard about".

"The impact of the virus is clearly significant," Arndt said.

"Particularly on the Chinese economy. And so we've had a look at our exposure to the industries I was talking about before - transport and education - industries that would be exposed to that."

Arndt pointed out the Fund's recent public commentary on "the importance of understanding risk", and noted the fact that the fund sees risk is rising, thus underlining the importance of a diversified portfolio.

According to its December 31 portfolio update - its most recent - more than 29% of the fund's assets are allocated to overseas equity markets, with just 6.8% invested in Australian equities.

"So at the current time the Future Fund's highly diversified, and we feel like it's very well positioned for this type of event."

Speaking during the Fund's recent portfolio update, former Future Fund chief executive - and now IFM Investors chief executive - David Neal, said the fund had been carefully positioning the portfolio to navigate the challenging investment environment.

"We are maintaining an average level of risk in the portfolio, sitting around the middle of the expected range," Neal said.

"We continue to prioritise portfolio flexibility to ensure we can adjust the portfolio quickly to respond to emerging opportunities and risks."

Continuing his questions, Senator Whish-Wilson asked Arndt when the Future Fund would consider excluding fossil fuels from its portfolio, drawing a comparison to the fund's previous decision to exclude tobacco.

"At what point do you think the Future Fund would exit fossil fuels based on a similar ethical overlay of its investments?" Whish-Wilson asked.

His query sparked an impassioned response from Future Fund acting chief executive officer Cameron Price, who reiterated that the fund does not "have a social impact mandate".

"I think as Mr Neal said at the last estimates, we have an investment mandate to generate a long-term financial return, we don't have a social impact mandate," Price said.

"So as Dr. Arndt has been saying, we take climate risk into account in terms of how we invest the portfolio, what scenarios could impact the portfolio, but we don't have a social impact mandate."

Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann and Senator Whish-Wilson then debated the difference between the fund's earlier decision to exclude tobacco, and its reluctance to do the same with fossil fuels.