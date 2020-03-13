NEWS
Coronavirus is an investment opportunity: Fidelity
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 13 MAR 2020   12:01PM

COVID-19, despite its obvious health hazards and hysteria-spooked market volatility, can actually be an opportunity for investors, enabling them to purchase the market's darlings at discounted prices.

That's according to Paul Taylor, portfolio manager of the Fidelity Australian Equities Fund.

"Coronavirus will impact economies, markets and lives - but when you look at it from a market perspective, it's important to recognise it's a one off," he said.

"It's going to be bad for earnings and the economy, especially last quarter, this quarter and probably the next quarter. But you shouldn't capitalise that into stock prices."

He said investors should look for a deceleration in coronavirus cases in the US as an indicator to buy in.

"Markets focus on the second derivative; the rate of change, whether that is acceleration or deceleration," Taylor said.

"So once we see coronavirus cases decelerate in the US, which could be sometime in the next three weeks or a month, that is when we will see some of the opportunities come through."

Taylor has seen quite a few crises in his time.

"In my 23 years at Fidelity we've had eight different crises; the Asian crisis, the Russian crisis, tech boom and bust, subprime mortgage crisis, sovereign debt crisis, SARS, and I think all are similar and there is a great Mark Twain quote that says 'history doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes'," he said.

"The lesson from those crises was that you need to make sure that you are in a really strong position."

Taylor says he is currently investing in blue chips and liquid stocks to safeguard his portfolio, but he also has a reasonable amount of cash.

"In these sorts of environments you want to be in blue chip, liquid stocks; liquidity is very important in these environments," he said.

"Having gone through the GFC, you realize that liquidity is very important in bottoming markets, you want to make sure you are in a strong position."

He points to the resources, tech and travel sectors as being good opportunities following a deceleration in the coronavirus.

"The markets come down and it's obviously looking a lot more attractively valued," he said.

"So what we've seen is resources is probably the cheapest sector; you've got really strong balance sheets, which I think is an important quality in these sort of crises as well, and they've got good cash flows; commodity prices have come down a little bit, oils come down, iron ore as come off, so you've got a really positive environment."

Tech too, will be a growth sector following a deceleration in coronavirus cases.

"The number of tech companies in Australia has been increasing considerably in the market, and I think that is really positive," Taylor said.

"Valuation has been an issue with technology; they've been some of the hardest hit from the coronavirus, so they have come down significantly in value.

"There is a lot of structural growth in many of those technology companies - so coronavirus is giving us the opportunity to buy structural growth at a reasonable price."

Taylor argues travel stocks will also come out on top of the COVID-19 crisis, however he says this sector will likely be more volatile.

"I think travel will be a market leader, but there is probably more volatility for a longer period of time than resources and tech," he said.

Momentum areas during and following the crisis will be healthcare, property and consumer staples (supermarkets in particular), Taylor argues.

He likes stocks like CSL and Ramsay Health Care, REITs and Coles (which is one of Fidelity's largest holdings).

Taylor says in the low growth environment, these companies are some of the few that are growing.

"Before and now we are in a low growth world," he said.

"There are very few companies that are actually delivering growth."

Taylor revealed his fund is currently holding "mid-to-high" single digit numbers in cash to safeguard against volatility.

According to the PDS for Fidelity's Australian Equities Fund, Taylor can hold anywhere between 0-10% cash.

"You never know if things are going to move," he says.

"You still want to be invested at all times, but you just need a little extra ammunition."

Taylor believes the ASX will hit the 7000 mark again "very quickly" once we get over "the hump" of coronavirus cases.

"It took us 12 years in capital index terms to get back to the 7000 mark after the GFC," he said.

"After a deceleration of coronavirus risk we will hit the 7000 mark very, very quickly."

By quickly, Taylor means approximately one year, rather than several.

At the time of writing, the S&P/ASX 200 was a sea of red; spiraling more than 7% and falling below the 5000 point mark.

The 200 has now lost around 31% of its value since its record-breaking highs of February 20.

It comes after the Dow Jones experienced its worst day since the 1987 'Black Monday' sell-off, following news of a US travel ban of 26 European countries.

