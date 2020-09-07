CoreLogic appoints financial services solutions head

CoreLogic has named its head of financial services solutions Australasia with a hire from Genworth.

Eugene Vassiliev will be responsible for assisting the financial services industry in its goals to grow, manage risks and optimize customer engagement by providing solutions in areas of operational efficiency and digitisation.

He joins from Genworth where he spent the last 19 years in a number of roles and was most recently head of underwriting risk and business review. Prior to this he was risk manager, senior risk analyst and insurance auditor.

Prior to this he was a risk analyst at GE Money and a credit analyst at Royal and Sun Alliance.

Commenting on his appointment, Vassiliev said lenders are operating in a challenging environment and increased hardship provisions and loss mitigation activities is putting pressure on expenses.

"I look forward to being in a position to help our customers find much needed efficiencies in their businesses through increased digitisation and automation, and explore future growth opportunities while keeping the regulators happy," he said.

Vassiliev's appointment follows Milena Malev's promotion to general manager of financial services and insurance Australasia where she her focus is across financial services, insurance, consultancy and risk management solutions.

"We're extremely pleased to have Eugene join the CoreLogic Australasia financial services solutions team with his vast experience and knowledge of the industry. His appointment will ensure CoreLogic continues to provide the most impactful and innovative solutions for clients, especially in the new banking reality," Malev said.