Investment

Copia launches impact fund

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUL 2021   12:05PM

In a distribution deal with TT International, Copia Investment Partners has launched a new impact fund for Australian investors.

Copia launched the TT Global Environmental Impact Fund, which invests in a global equity portfolio with 30-40 stocks.

Copia is the exclusive distributor of the fund in Australia, while the portfolio is managed by TT's Environmental Solutions team based in London and Hong Kong.

It is an environmental impact fund, aiming to generate strong long-term returns by investing in the transition to renewable energy and green technology.

Copia said each company in the portfolio must produce products or provide services that solve an environmental problem.

"We're delighted to join with TT and offer Australian investors an exciting and differentiated environmental proposition," Copia chief executive Sam Baillieu said.

"TT is committed to making an environmental impact, both through its investment choices and direct charitable allocations. We believe TT will appeal to Australian investors that want to make a difference to the global environment while still pursuing their own long-term performance objectives."

TT co-head of global sales Matt Mason added: "We are excited to be partnering with a proven fund distributor that will help us bring our unique environmental impact solution to Australian investors. We are impressed with Copia's distribution strategy and strong networks in the financial advice channel that complements our investment capability and existing institutional relationships across Australia."

The performance objective of the fund is to outperform the MSCI All Country World Index NTR AUD by at least 2% per annum after fees, over three-year periods.

Copia will seek to have the fund rated.

Read more: Copia Investment PartnersTT InternationalEnvironmental SolutionsMatt MasonMSCI All Country World Index NTR AUDSam BaillieuTT Global Environmental Impact Fund
