NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Consumers trust Google over advisers: NobleOak
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 25 FEB 2020   11:04AM

New research by independent life insurer NobleOak has found close to half of all consumers are turning to the internet over advisers for guidance on their financial goals and needs.

It points to the digital revolution and fallout from the Royal Commission as key reasons for this shift in consumer behaviour.

In a survey of over 1000 Australians, NobleOak found that consumers prefer the internet over personalised advice, with 46% going online to access information.

"Interestingly... consumers are less likely to request expert advice from a financial planner with 44% seeking advice from family, while only 34% seek advice from an expert," the research states.

The Royal Commission has broken down trust in the advice industry, NobleOak said.

"The Royal Commission exposing conflicted remuneration by financial advisers has no doubt impacted trust and consumers no longer have confidence they will be sold the best product," it said.

"Regulatory changes will continue to encourage consumers to do their own research and deal with Life Insurance companies directly."

Of those surveyed, only 18% were confident the issues identified by the Royal Commission would be fixed, with the majority (30%) not confident at all.

"This indicates a lack of trust in the industry to change," NobleOak argued.

"Interestingly, the younger generations had a more positive outlook, with 25% of 30-34 year olds feeling confident. The older generation was less confident, with only 13% of 55-60 year olds feeling confident."

The research also uncovered that only 13% of respondents were currently using a financial adviser for life insurance or income insurance products.

"The need for financial advisers is reducing as information becomes more readily available and trust in their advice has diminished since the Royal Commission," NobleOak said.

"The majority of respondents (47%) said they would pay nothing for a financial adviser, while 29% said they would not spend more than $100. This demonstrates that respondents see less value in using a financial adviser."

NobleOak found consumers also prefer scouring the internet for advice on life insurance products.

"Purchasing behaviour has continued to evolve and the digital revolution means more consumers are doing their own research as information becomes more readily available online," NobleOak said.

"As the need for the 'personal touch' diminishes, this creates a challenge for companies to convey the real value of life insurance."

Of those surveyed, 34% used the internet to obtain advice on life insurance products, while financial advisers were used by only 24%. The insurer found that 72% of those surveyed were confident in the amount of information currently available online to make a decision themselves.

The research uncovered that only 47% of respondents had life insurance, down from 56% in 2018.

This is due, in part, to a perception that life insurance products are too expensive, with 48% of those surveyed saying the high cost of life insurance is the main reason they do not have any cover.

Women (50%) were more price conscious than men (45%), while people from NSW were the most price conscious at 50%. The least price conscious states were Tasmania and ACT.

Interestingly, 13% of those surveyed did not believe in the value of life insurance cover.

"These results indicate the need to communicate the value benefits of Life Insurance to consumers," NobleOak said.

The research also found that Baby Boomers were the least prepared demographic, with only 36% having a life insurance product.

Meantime, 30-34 year olds were the most prepared, with 56% having purchased a life insurance product.

Interestingly, of the respondents who did have cover, only 32% are planning to renew their cover this year, with 27% planning on doing so as they don't expect they would use it.

"This demonstrates a lack of awareness of the need or value of holding life insurance and will leave them vulnerable should an unforeseen illness happen," NobleOak said.

"Interestingly, while 27% of respondents are not expecting to use their life insurance, respondents rated cancer as the number one illness likely to happen to someone like them, followed by a heart attack, car accident or a stroke.

"There appears to be a disconnect here and although respondents believe these illnesses are likely, they are not preparing for this and are left vulnerable should an illness occur."

Read more: Life InsuranceNobleOakRoyal Commission
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Where to from here?
Perth advice firm folds
ATO cracks down on SMSFs
Status quo not option for remuneration: APRA
Frydenberg takes RC super advice
FPA calls for axe to fall on stamping fees
Stability needed: Maroney
Tough times continue for AMP
Fidelity backs personality tests
Future of life insurance in doubt: APRA
Editor's Choice
SMSF property adviser pleads guilty
ELIZA BAVIN
The director of a 'one-stop-shop' for SMSFs has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonest dealings with documents.
Carbon footpath important, not footprint: AXA
ALLY SELBY
The multi-asset manager has warned of the effects of climate change on investor's portfolios, urging them to assess a company's "carbon footpath" over eliminating polluters altogether.
Qualitas launches build-to-rent fund
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Qualitas has launched a new build-to-rent fund, backed by the CEFC, with an environmentally friendly bent.
Stability needed: Maroney
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney gave a final address to the association's annual conference, calling for stability and engagement amid industry change.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something I8ln2scR