Consumers trust Google over advisers: NobleOak

New research by independent life insurer NobleOak has found close to half of all consumers are turning to the internet over advisers for guidance on their financial goals and needs.

It points to the digital revolution and fallout from the Royal Commission as key reasons for this shift in consumer behaviour.

In a survey of over 1000 Australians, NobleOak found that consumers prefer the internet over personalised advice, with 46% going online to access information.

"Interestingly... consumers are less likely to request expert advice from a financial planner with 44% seeking advice from family, while only 34% seek advice from an expert," the research states.

The Royal Commission has broken down trust in the advice industry, NobleOak said.

"The Royal Commission exposing conflicted remuneration by financial advisers has no doubt impacted trust and consumers no longer have confidence they will be sold the best product," it said.

"Regulatory changes will continue to encourage consumers to do their own research and deal with Life Insurance companies directly."

Of those surveyed, only 18% were confident the issues identified by the Royal Commission would be fixed, with the majority (30%) not confident at all.

"This indicates a lack of trust in the industry to change," NobleOak argued.

"Interestingly, the younger generations had a more positive outlook, with 25% of 30-34 year olds feeling confident. The older generation was less confident, with only 13% of 55-60 year olds feeling confident."

The research also uncovered that only 13% of respondents were currently using a financial adviser for life insurance or income insurance products.

"The need for financial advisers is reducing as information becomes more readily available and trust in their advice has diminished since the Royal Commission," NobleOak said.

"The majority of respondents (47%) said they would pay nothing for a financial adviser, while 29% said they would not spend more than $100. This demonstrates that respondents see less value in using a financial adviser."

NobleOak found consumers also prefer scouring the internet for advice on life insurance products.

"Purchasing behaviour has continued to evolve and the digital revolution means more consumers are doing their own research as information becomes more readily available online," NobleOak said.

"As the need for the 'personal touch' diminishes, this creates a challenge for companies to convey the real value of life insurance."

Of those surveyed, 34% used the internet to obtain advice on life insurance products, while financial advisers were used by only 24%. The insurer found that 72% of those surveyed were confident in the amount of information currently available online to make a decision themselves.

The research uncovered that only 47% of respondents had life insurance, down from 56% in 2018.

This is due, in part, to a perception that life insurance products are too expensive, with 48% of those surveyed saying the high cost of life insurance is the main reason they do not have any cover.

Women (50%) were more price conscious than men (45%), while people from NSW were the most price conscious at 50%. The least price conscious states were Tasmania and ACT.

Interestingly, 13% of those surveyed did not believe in the value of life insurance cover.

"These results indicate the need to communicate the value benefits of Life Insurance to consumers," NobleOak said.

The research also found that Baby Boomers were the least prepared demographic, with only 36% having a life insurance product.

Meantime, 30-34 year olds were the most prepared, with 56% having purchased a life insurance product.

Interestingly, of the respondents who did have cover, only 32% are planning to renew their cover this year, with 27% planning on doing so as they don't expect they would use it.

"This demonstrates a lack of awareness of the need or value of holding life insurance and will leave them vulnerable should an unforeseen illness happen," NobleOak said.

"Interestingly, while 27% of respondents are not expecting to use their life insurance, respondents rated cancer as the number one illness likely to happen to someone like them, followed by a heart attack, car accident or a stroke.

"There appears to be a disconnect here and although respondents believe these illnesses are likely, they are not preparing for this and are left vulnerable should an illness occur."