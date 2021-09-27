Consumers lose out on IP changes

Almost one third of Australians don't know what income protection covers and could potentially lose out from the significant life insurance reforms that are just days away.

This is according to a survey from comparison website Finder, which canvassed more than 1000 respondents.

On October 1, several changes to income protection insurance will come into effect as part of a drive from the life insurance industry to recoup more than $3 billion in losses over the past five years, meaning certain benefits will be removed or reduced on new policies.

Life insurers such as TAL and ClearView have recently launched new income protection products in response to the reforms.

Meanwhile, NobleOak's benefit limits will decrease from up to 75% in cover to 70%, in the first two years of a five-year benefit period. Years three, four and five will see benefit limits restricted to up to 60%.

Finder head of consumer research Graham Cooke said the new changes will mean Aussies will not be able to claim as much and providers won't have to guarantee policy renewals.

"Benefits will be capped at 90% of earnings at the time of claim for six months, then at 70% after the six-month period. Also, income will be calculated over the 12 months prior to a claim - some existing policies use the last two or three years to work out the highest rolling 12-month income," he said.

"The changes will also see guaranteed renewable policies come to an end, meaning insurers will now be able to revise the terms and conditions of a policy every five years."

A separate Finder survey revealed just 16% of Australians have an income protection policy, while a further 11% plan on getting it in the future.

"Anyone who would struggle to get by without their pay should seriously consider income protection insurance," Cooke said.