Consultation on faith-based products opens

Treasury has commenced consultation on adjusting how the Your Future, Your Super performance test is applied to faith-based products, releasing draft legislation.

Under the legislation, APRA would be allowed to consider the religious affiliation of a super fund in assessing its annual performance.

For this to occur, super fund trustees would be required to apply to the regulator for faith-based product status. Trustees must certify that the product uses a faith-based investment strategy which is disclosed in regulated disclosures and marketing materials as well as provide one or more indices which the regulator could use to assess the product's performance.

Where a faith-based product fails the initial performance test and the status has been granted, those products would be subjected to a supplementary test that considers their faith-based investment strategy and uses alternatives indices, APRA said.

If a product passes the supplementary test, they would be exempt from the consequences of failing the initial performance test. If they fail the supplementary test, then the same consequences are applied; APRA will publish the result, the trustee must notify member, and the product would be unable to take on new members after two consecutive fails.

Under the legislation, APRA would reserve the right to revoke a product's faith-based status if it feels that, for a particular financial year, the investment strategy does not accord with faith-based principles. It could also be revoked if the fund has not disclosed the investment strategy in documents required under the legislation or in marketing materials.

Once a product is given faith-based status by APRA, it remains in place until such time as there is a change, or it is revoked. It is up to individual trustees to notify APRA in the event of a change that would impact a product's status.

Under the legislation, failing to notify APRA of any changes that might affect how the product is assessed would attract a civil penalty equivalent to $532,800, explanatory materials show.

Treasury is hoping to have the legislation updated in time for faith-based statuses to be applied and considered in the 2022/23 performance test.

The consultation closes on August 16.