Companies' ESG efforts improve

ESG focus across global companies is up by almost 8% in response to regulatory and investor pressure, report states.

Fidelity's 2022 survey of analysts on sustainability issues capture's the view of 161 investment analysts from across the globe.

The report found tangible signs of corporate progress towards net zero, with around half of the analysts involved stating their companies made ESG efforts that matched or exceeded what they promote.

Despite the impact of the war in Ukraine and an increase in the immediate demand for substitute fossil fuels (including coal) to alleviate higher prices, analysts noted many areas of progress.

For example, a higher number reported that the companies they cover now link senior managers' pay to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The report states: "43% of analysts say the companies they cover now link GHG emissions to executive remuneration (up from 34% last year), while 39% say their companies link senior pay to employee welfare (up from 32%). Both responses are now more common than do not link, although this remains the most popular answer among China and Japan-focused analysts."

Another positive is an increase in companies with formal policies on other environmental issues such as deforestation.

According to the report European companies still lead the transition to net zero targets currently sitting at 50% "leading the charge". Asia Pacific (excluding China and Japan) is currently just over 20%.

China meanwhile has the smallest proportion of "leading the charge" companies. However, more than half of Chinese companies are starting to change, according to analysts.

This is reflected in the proportion of analysts who say Chinese companies will meet net zero by 2050, which has more than doubled from last year to 65%.

Japan shows significant opportunities expected to emerge in autos, consumer staples and semiconductors over the next decade.

Energy however is still facing a gap with 90% of energy sector analysts stating their companies promote better ESG credentials than their actions justified.

"Not only are there very few initiatives underway to retrain workers but in another survey question, we asked, 90% of our energy analysts say the sector is highly vulnerable to future job losses. This suggests that workers are likely to shift sector entirely - or end up unemployed - rather than be retrained for new roles."

Sustainable investing has grown into a $35 trillion market, the transition continues to be slow and fraught with challenges but the report leaves us far from being discouraged.

"The answer is not to give up on trying to use the financial system to bring about change. Rather the system itself must change by adopting agreed global definitions and standards, and by shining a light on the inevitable complexity of transitioning to a greener, more inclusive economy," it said.