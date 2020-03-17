NEWS
Investment
Colonial First State ups cash for Aussie equities funds
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 17 MAR 2020   12:43PM

Colonial First State is temporarily allowing three of its Australian equities funds to hold more cash than their investment mandates, as the ASX 200 reported its worst day ever yesterday.

The $2.9 billion Colonial First State Wholesale Geared Share Fund and the Colonial First State Developing Companies Fund will be temporarily allowed to hold up to 20% in cash, up from the 10% they are allowed right now.

The Colonial First State Future Leaders Fund, which invests in smaller companies, will be allowed to hold 15% in cash as compared to 10% previously.

"Due to the extreme share market volatility that we are currently experiencing, Colonial First State will temporarily allow certain funds to exceed the maximum cash allocations stated in their investment strategies," CFS said in a statement to investors, published don its website.

"This measure is designed to improve member outcomes by giving the investment manager greater flexibility to make appropriate decisions in various circumstances."

The announcement was made yesterday, as the ASX 200 reported its biggest single-day drop ever, ending the day 9.7% lower than the open.

All three funds invest in Australian equities.

The Colonial First State Wholesale Geared Fund invests in large Australian companies. At November end, about 10% of the fund's assets were invested in CSL, and a further 15% were in CBA and BHP together.

The Colonial First State Future Leaders Fund invests in smaller Australian companies and its top holdings at November end were companies like Fisher & Paykel (which was up 4.2% yesterday), Bapcor and Steadfast Group.

The third fund, the Colonial First State Developing Companies Fund, invests in companies in ASX 201 to 300 and holds stocks like Infomedia, Cooper Energy and, Baby Bunting.

Latest News
