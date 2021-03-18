NEWS
Executive Appointments
Colonial First State names executive chair
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 18 MAR 2021   1:19PM

Colonial First State has elected the former chair of MLC Wealth as executive chair of the company that will be established on completion of its sale to KKR.

Former MLC Wealth and current Generation Development Group chair Rob Coombe has been named as chair-elect ahead of KKR taking over 55% of Colonial First State. The sale is expected to complete in April, until which time Coombe will work with the business in an external advisory capacity.

Coombe will lead the business, supporting the execution of strategy and overseeing a program of significant investment by Commonwealth Bank and KKR "to make CFS one of the most competitive superannuation and investments businesses in Australia, which will benefit members, advisers and employers".

Coombe has extensive experience as a leader in financial services, including wealth management, superannuation and funds management, and business transformation and growth, Colonial First State said.

He served as chair of MLC Wealth from June 2020 to February this year, and was executive chair of Generation Development Group from 2017 to 2020 at which point he stepped away from the executive team and became chair. He has also previously served as chair of Craveable Brands and is currently chair of Tibra Capital.

He is also a former group executive of retail and business banking at Westpac and a former chief executive of BT Financial Group.

"We are delighted to welcome an executive of Rob's calibre to the team, with his strong skills in superannuation and funds management, and a proven track record improving customer experiences. As executive chair, he will play a key role in helping make CFS one of the most competitive superannuation and investments businesses in Australia, which will benefit its members and support future growth," Commonwealth Bank deputy chief executive David Cohen said.

