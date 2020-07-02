Colonial First State cops licence conditions

APRA has imposed licence conditions on Colonial First State Investments Limited to ensure super members' best interests are met, effective immediately.

The regulator's decision follows an investigation into matters referred to it by the Royal Commission in February 2019.

The Royal Commission formed the view that CFSIL's decisions not to bring the migration of certain cohorts of its FirstChoice members into MySuper products forward from just prior to the legal deadline, and to grandfather certain fee arrangements, may not have been in its members' best interests, APRA said.

APRA has not concluded that the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 was breached, but it is concerned as to the adequacy of CFSIL's internal processes for demonstrating the FirstChoice members' best interests were considered and prioritised.

The additional conditions require CFSIL to record how it considers best interests and members' priority covenants when making decisions material to their interests.

"This measure will improve CFSIL's practices and also ensure APRA is better able to assess whether members' best interests are being sufficiently considered and prioritised by CFSIL in future," APRA said.

CFSIL did not oppose the conditions, the regulator added.