Financial Planning

Coastal Advice Group expands reach

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 DEC 2023   12:43PM

The Newcastle-based group has acquired RI Brighton and Wealth for Life Financial Planning as part of its strategy to become one of the leading financial advice providers in the country.

The acquisition of the firms, both based out of Adelaide, will see veteran advisers Steven Hampel and Rex Whitford join the Coastal Advice team.

While RI Brighton specialises in superannuation, pensions, and investments, Wealth for Life Financial Planning provides specialist accredited advice on SMSFs.

Upon completion, Coastal Advice will boast a team of 15 advisers and serve over 2000 clients, with funds under management (FUM) exceeding $1 billion.

The firm said it plans to further expand through strategic hires, bringing the estimated team size to 50. It has also teased a potential merger with an established Port Macquarie firm in the new year.

"We commenced this project earlier this year, to identify key partnerships between the Central Coast and the Gold Coast and our first look interstate," Coastal Advice chief executive Daniel Brown said.

"Our experience with acquiring or merging businesses in the last few years ensures we focus on the three key parties: the clients, the staff, and the vendor who may have a desire for a succession plan, joining the business as a shareholder or moving into retirement.

"We are extremely fortunate to have some incredibly talented people in our team in all different roles and I'm really excited about our new team members and shareholders joining the CAG team."

Coastal AdviceRI BrightonWealth for Life Financial PlanningDaniel BrownPort MacquarieRex WhitfordSteven Hampel
VIEW COMMENTS

