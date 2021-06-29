Co-portfolio manager departs Ausbil

The co-portfolio manager for Ausbil's MicroCap Fund and SmallCap Fund will depart after four years with the Aussie equities manager.

Mason Willoughby-Thomas has been with Ausbil since 2017.

In a note to investors, Ausbil informed them that Willoughby-Thomas will be leaving the manager, but his fellow co-portfolio manager Arden Jennings will be staying on.

In response, Ausbil deputy head of equities research Andrew Peros has been shuffled to co-portfolio manager of Ausbil MicroCap Fund and Ausbil Australian SmallCap Fund.

He will work alongside Jennings and Ausbil co-head of equities John Grace will provide oversight.

Prior to joining Ausbil, Willoughby-Thomas spent more than five years as an equity analyst and portfolio manager at Australian Ethical.

Earlier in his career, he was an analyst at AMP Capital and ING Investment Management.

Peros joined Ausbil in 2017 from Credit Suisse, where he had spent more than eight years as an equities analyst.