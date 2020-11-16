NEWS
Superannuation
Club Plus announces insurance changes
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 16 NOV 2020   11:46AM

The $3 billion industry fund for club workers has announced significant changes to its insurance offering with group insurer OnePath.

From 1 January 2021, members will see premiums on death, total and permanent disability and income protection cover reduce.

Club Plus is also removing the insurance administration charge for insured members.

The reductions are different for each age group. For example, those aged 31-45 will go from paying $1.95 a week to $1.70 on death cover, from 81 cents to 67 cents for TPD cover and from $2.76 to $2.37 a week for death and TPD.

Those between 46 and 55 will next year pay $2.06 a week for combined death and TPD, down from $2.42.

"The events of the past year have placed great strain on the insurance market. By working closely with our insurer, OnePath, we're pleased we could keep insurance costs down as much as possible while keeping the strengths of the product in place," Club Plus chief executive Stefan Strano said.

"We will continue to work with OnePath on ways to deliver the best possible product and service for our members."

Club Plus members with insurance will also see default waiting periods for short term income protection extended from 21 days to 30 days.

The lump sum insured amount for short term income protection is reducing from 90% of salary plus super guarantee (SG) to 80% of salary plus SG.

The fund said the changes to short term income protection waiting periods and sum insured amounts were made as part of the efforts to reduce premiums.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
