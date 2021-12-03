NEWS
Financial Planning

Clime partners for $330m SMAs

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 3 DEC 2021   12:41PM

Clime Investment Management has partnered with a managed accounts specialist to create a $330 million product.

On December 2, Ralton Asset Management and Clime entered an exclusive agreement to combine their separately managed accounts businesses.

The joint venture will be led by Ralton chief investment officer and co-founder Will Riggall.

Clime chief executive Annick Donat said the partnership will help increase Clime's SMA market share.

Assets for Clime's SMA business stood at $99 million at the end of September, while individually managed accounts had $581 million in funds under management.

"Ralton managed accounts are available on several platforms where Clime not represented, providing access to new adviser groups and investors," she said.

Ralton was previously owned by 360 Capital for a short period. Rigall bought his firm back from 360 Capital in August.

Clime made another joint venture with an advice practice based in Queensland, and entered into commercial agreements with two firms based in Western Australia and New South Wales in a bid to expand its wealth footprint.

Clime's board continues to churn directors, having recently appointed Ronni Chalmers, Susan Wynne and Michael Kollo. They replaced Peter Beaumont and Brett Spork who left suddenly in September.

At the annual general meeting yesterday, shareholders approved the re-election of the trio, the adoption of the remuneration report and the increase in non-executive director fees.

