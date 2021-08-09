Clime ousts Schafer

Clime Investment Management executive Neil Schafer has been removed from the company by an overwhelming majority of votes.

At the extraordinary general meeting on August 6, about 95% or 37.54 million shareholders voted in favour of removing Schafer from the board.

Clime shareholder Locope and executive Ronni Chalmers spearheaded the removal of Schafer, backed by chair John Abernethy and non-executive director Brett Spork.

Schafer said that it is unclear why they wanted him ousted. He has been with the ASX-listed firm since 2011 and was most recently an independent director.

Prior to the EGM, Schafer wrote to shareholders that he was "shocked for a number of reasons" after receiving Chalmers' letter urging him to exit.

"I have served diligently as an independent director on the board since 1 January 2011. During this period, I have strived at all times to add value to the company and its shareholders by pursuing ethical and effective corporate governance," Schafer wrote.

His removal follows a number of changes at the top level, which included former chief executive Rod Bristow leaving to take a break for a few months.

Bristow is now the chief executive of Investible, an early-stage venture capital group that provides financial and human capital to help start-ups scale.

Clime and Schafer were contacted for this article.