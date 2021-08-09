NEWS
Executive Appointments
Clime ousts Schafer

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 9 AUG 2021   12:13PM

Clime Investment Management executive Neil Schafer has been removed from the company by an overwhelming majority of votes.

At the extraordinary general meeting on August 6, about 95% or 37.54 million shareholders voted in favour of removing Schafer from the board.

Clime shareholder Locope and executive Ronni Chalmers spearheaded the removal of Schafer, backed by chair John Abernethy and non-executive director Brett Spork.

Schafer said that it is unclear why they wanted him ousted. He has been with the ASX-listed firm since 2011 and was most recently an independent director.

Prior to the EGM, Schafer wrote to shareholders that he was "shocked for a number of reasons" after receiving Chalmers' letter urging him to exit.

"I have served diligently as an independent director on the board since 1 January 2011. During this period, I have strived at all times to add value to the company and its shareholders by pursuing ethical and effective corporate governance," Schafer wrote.

His removal follows a number of changes at the top level, which included former chief executive Rod Bristow leaving to take a break for a few months.

Bristow is now the chief executive of Investible, an early-stage venture capital group that provides financial and human capital to help start-ups scale.

Clime and Schafer were contacted for this article.

