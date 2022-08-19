Clime, Marcus Today form strategic alliance

Clime Investment Management has entered a strategic alliance with Marcus Today to manage the latter's $70 million managed accounts portfolio.

Under the deal, Clime will manage Marcus Today's managed accounts portfolios under the Ralton Asset Management SMA service. It will also provide licensing services.

"The strategic alliance will identify and offer mutually beneficial services to the CIW and MT investor communities, including multi-modal education forums, access to stock market and macro insights and professionally managed investment solutions," Clime said.

The alliance follows Clime being introduced to Marcus Today by the principals of MTIS Wealth Management, the wealth firm Clime announced it was acquiring in May.

The acquisition was completed this week, with about $380 million in funds under management and about $3 million in total gross revenues being added to Clime's.

Marcus Today is an online stock market newsletter service which provides general investment knowledge and education to investors. Its founder, Marcus Padley, is a regular contributor to Money magazine which, like Financial Standard, is published by Rainmaker Media.