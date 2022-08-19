Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Clime, Marcus Today form strategic alliance

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 19 AUG 2022   1:45PM

Clime Investment Management has entered a strategic alliance with Marcus Today to manage the latter's $70 million managed accounts portfolio.

Under the deal, Clime will manage Marcus Today's managed accounts portfolios under the Ralton Asset Management SMA service. It will also provide licensing services.

"The strategic alliance will identify and offer mutually beneficial services to the CIW and MT investor communities, including multi-modal education forums, access to stock market and macro insights and professionally managed investment solutions," Clime said.

The alliance follows Clime being introduced to Marcus Today by the principals of MTIS Wealth Management, the wealth firm Clime announced it was acquiring in May.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

The acquisition was completed this week, with about $380 million in funds under management and about $3 million in total gross revenues being added to Clime's.

Marcus Today is an online stock market newsletter service which provides general investment knowledge and education to investors. Its founder, Marcus Padley, is a regular contributor to Money magazine which, like Financial Standard, is published by Rainmaker Media.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Read more: Marcus TodayClime Investment ManagementCIWFinancial StandardMarcus PadleyMoneyMTIS Wealth ManagementRainmaker MediaRalton Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AustralianSuper grows New York team
Maritime Super reappoints MLC Life as group insurer
Monochrome obtains crypto asset AFSL
Competition for adviser relationships fierce: Report
Vote now in 2022 FS Power50
ASIC research guides retail investment regulations
EG private wealth syndicate sells off industrial site
Office properties here to stay: AMP Capital
FSC guidance looks to eliminate greenwashing
Financial product registrations up 30%

Editor's Choice

Insignia Financial responds to EQT speculation

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:30PM
Insignia Financial has responded to media speculation that it's in discussions with Equity Trustees (EQT) over the sale of its Australian Executor Trustees (AET) business.

AustralianSuper grows New York team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:22AM
As it looks to increase its exposure to US markets, AustralianSuper has made a raft of appointments to its New York based investment team and relocated its head of private equity.

WA introduces new super laws for de facto couples

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:15PM
Long-anticipated superannuation laws that allow de facto couples to split their super assets in the event of a relationship breakdown have finally passed in Western Australia.

NGS Super bolsters investment team

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:21PM
NGS Super has made two new hires to strengthen its capabilities in international and Australian equities, as the fund works toward a carbon-neutral investment portfolio by 2030.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Rose Kerlin

GROUP EXECUTIVE OF MEMBERSHIP AND BRAND
AUSTRALIANSUPER
Driven by a relentless commitment to helping others, it's of little wonder Rose Kerlin has excelled at leading profit to member and purpose-led organisations. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.