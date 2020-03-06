Clime launches new SMA portfolios

Clime Investment Management has launched four new separately managed account portfolios to help diversify self-directed investors' wealth amid skyrocketing volatility.

Investors can now access Clime's balanced (35% defensive, 65% growth), growth (22% defensive, 78% growth), and high growth (7.5% defensive, 92.5% growth) multi-asset portfolios, as well as an Aussie equities portfolio which contains 20 ASX-listed companies.

Although Clime usually targets high net worth individuals, the firm announced it would be dropping its minimum investment to $10,000 for the four model portfolios.

The four portfolios will provide a managed portfolio solution to self-directed investors; those who managed their own wealth rather than seeking professional financial advice.

It's a big market; one that has changed dramatically following the Royal Commission, with consumers less likely to seek advice due to a breakdown in trust and an increase in fees.

Clime got into the wealth advice industry in 2018; amid the Royal Commission, however Clime chief executive Rod Bristow said he wouldn't change a thing.

"Stepping into private wealth advice at that time, there was a whole series of constraints that we had to deal with, so we built the business cognizant of those constraints," he said.

"We were very fortunate here at Clime that we didn't have a private wealth business, so we were able to build one from scratch."

Clime built a new wealth advice solution, reliant on technology and data storage.

"We know all the interactions our private wealth advisers are having with clients, and part of that came from the fact that we were launching that solution at such a difficult time for the whole industry," Bristow said.

The shift in advice in the self-directed market has a lot to do with Gen X and Gen Y, Clime argues.

"If you think about the amount of wealth that generation is holding; by 2030 they're going to hold about 70% of the wealth in the Australian market," Clime chief operating officer Sarah Bolouri said.

"That generation has grown up with technology and share trading platforms and so forth. Obviously, the cost of advice is limiting depending on the amount of wealth they want to actually invest and manage their financial future.

"So having a technology solution like Clime Direct actually made sense. Whilst it was originally just a subscription model; a virtual portfolio, now they can take advantage of the research, look at everything that our investment team are doing and effectively have that as their portfolio, whether it's a part of their superannuation solution or just an investment."

The portfolios will be available to subscribers of the firm's share research service Clime Direct. Fees for Clime Direct will be phased out for those who invest in the model portfolios.

The holdings in the four portfolios will be completely transparent; so investors can engage with Clime and its investment strategy.

Bristow said the new offering will give self-directed investors a foot up on growing their wealth.

"Part of the ethos of Clime is to help investors make good decisions; to empower clients to improve their wealth,"

When you talk to investment managers or you talk to private wealth, there is a lot of jargon, there's a lot of noise out there in the market. I think one thing that Clime has always been good at is taking all that complexity and distilling that into actionable insights for investors.

"We're excited to be launching these high-quality investment portfolios for self-directed investors," he said.

"Clime's investment management team collectively has more than 150 years' experience and our All Cap Australian Equities Fund was ranked in the top five performing funds in the country in 2019 by Mercer.

"Bringing this capability and expertise to self-directed investors in the form of online access to our managed portfolios offers a unique opportunity for investors to gain a real edge in growing their wealth."

The launch comes off the back of strong subscriber demand for Clime-managed investment portfolios, Bristow said.

"Providing these managed portfolios meets this need for the Clime community of some 45,000 subscribers.

"Over time we will also be seeking to add direct share trading functionality, allowing subscribers to research and trade shares as well as invest in our portfolios, all with integrated reporting, within the Clime ecosystem," he added.

To underpin its direct portfolio investment solution, Clime also announced it had partnered with Aussie fintech OpenInvest. The fintech has developed online managed portfolio technology, as well as an online application process and detailed reporting.

OpenInvest chief executive Andrew Varlamos said the fintech was excited to work with Clime on the new offering.

"We are excited to be partnering with Clime on this new initiative," he said.

"Australia's self-directed investors are looking for trusted and professional assistance in managing their portfolios, and it's extremely rewarding to be able to assist Clime to serve these retail investors."