Clime continues to shed directors

Two more Clime Investment Management directors have abruptly exited less than one year after they were appointed to the board.

Peter Beaumont and Brett Spork were appointed as non-executive directors in October 2020 but have left the ASX-listed firm effective immediately.

They are replaced by director Ronni Chalmers and non-executive directors Susan Wynne and Michael Kollo.

Chalmers and a major shareholder spearheaded the removal of former executive Neil Schafer in August, which was also backed by Spork.

Schafer told Financial Standard at the time that it is unclear why they wanted him ousted. He has been with the ASX-listed firm since 2011 and was most recently an independent director.

Wynne is currently the mayor of the Woollahra and sits on the board of ASX-listed MoneyMe.

Kollo is currently the chief economist at Faethm AI and previously worked at HESTA as general manager of quantitative solutions and risk, and was the deputy head of equities at Rosenberg Equities.

Chair John Abernethy said that he is "pleased to align the company with a series of complementary skill sets that leaves us in good stead to execute on our vision, and I look forward to working with each of the new directors".