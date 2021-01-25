NEWS
Clime consolidates SMAs
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 25 JAN 2021   12:05PM

Clime Investment Management has streamlined its operations by consolidating and replacing a number of separately managed accounts (SMAs) after its acquisition of Madison Financial Group.

The investment manager initiated its Project Streamline by consolidating Madison, WealthPortal, ProActive Portfolios and AdviceNet into Clime Group.

In addition, Clime has commenced replacing seven of its SMAs with ProActive's portfolios and taken steps to reduce duplicated supplier arrangements and expand investment product availability.

Project Streamline follows the closure of two retail funds, including the Clime Australian Value Fund in November. The two funds were "deemed uneconomical" and instead investors were offered access to Clime Capital Limited (CAM).

"Investors who took up the offer have benefitted from a strong market performance of CAM," the company said.

It has been a period of change for Clime following the resignation of its chief executive Rod Bristow in November and the appointment of co-chief executives Neil Schafer and Brett Spork.

Clime also announced last year it had appointed Mercer as an investment adviser to support its managed account portfolios and acquired Madison Financial Group which has 100 advisers with $3 billion in funds under advice and around $34 million in gross revenue.

