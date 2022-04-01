Newspaper icon
Financial Planning

Clients place more value on human advice: Vanguard

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 1 APR 2022   12:41PM

A recent survey of US investors found the perceived value-add to annual performance was 5% when advice was provided by a human compared to 3% for digital-only.

Surveying more than 1500 US investors who used a human adviser, digital service or both, Vanguard found investors using human advisers estimated being $160,000 closer to achieving their financial goals, and three times as many investors reported having strong peace of mind when working with a human adviser, as compared to going it alone.

Meanwhile, digital advisers were perceived to add 5% in financial value, making them $50,000 closer to achieving one million dollars than those that are unadvised.

Still, 90% of those with a human adviser said they would not consider switching, while 88% of those using a digital service would.

However, regardless of the method of delivery, investors believed advice provides higher incremental portfolio value than going it alone.

Across the board, clients suggested that human advisers should consider automating their portfolio management services, leveraging technology to scale their business while strengthening their uniquely human value.

Investors said they preferred digital advice for certain portfolio management services such as diversification and tax optimisation.

Vanguard Australia's head of intermediary Rebecca Pope said it's evident that clients are deriving significant value from advice and benefitting from the investment expertise and coaching that professional guidance can offer.

"From improving investment returns to achieving individual goals to emotional reassurance, advisers are here to help," Pope said.

"Understanding advice delivery preferences is crucial for Australian advisers, many of whom are time-poor and resource-constrained.

"If advisers can segment their business to understand what delivery method their clients prefer for what tasks, they can then use digital advice to automate particular services to help save time and costs, and ultimately bridge the gap between advice supply and demand."

