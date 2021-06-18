ClearView risk chief joins IOOF

IOOF has appointed ClearView's chief risk officer to a newly created role, with ClearView nabbing the former chief of risk for Commonwealth Bank's wealth management arm.

A spokesperson has confirmed Orla Cowan departed ClearView after about 18 months in the chief risk officer role.

Cowan has joined IOOF in the newly created senior role of head of investment governance - distribution.

In this role Cowan will oversee governance practices and processes, supporting the group's APRA-regulated entities and Investor Directed Portfolio Service operators in meeting their obligations.

She boasts a long career in risk and compliance roles, including as head of CIO governance at ANZ and head of compliance for BlackRock Australia.

Replacing Cowan at ClearView, meanwhile, is interim chief risk officer James Myerscough.

Myerscough joined ClearView last month and was most recently chief risk officer, wealth management at CBA.

He has also served as Zurich's chief risk officer for both the Australia and Asia Pacific businesses, and held roles with Schroders and AMP.

A search is currently underway for a permanent replacement, a ClearView spokesperson confirmed.