ClearView recruits chief claims officer

The former chief claims officer at Zurich Financial Services has moved to ClearView Wealth in a newly created role.

Joanne Faglioni is ClearView's new chief claims officer, joining this month.

Faglioni spent more than two years at Zurich/ANZ, starting as the head of claims for OnePath before becoming chief claims officer in October 2020 when the two firms merged.

In total, Faglioni spent over 10 years at ANZ in senior claims roles prior to the merger.

At ClearView, she reports to the general manager of life insurance Gerard Kerr.

"With over 25 years of financial services experience, including the past 12 years in senior claims roles at Zurich and ANZ Wealth, Joanne is a highly respected professional and the ideal person to lead and develop the claims function at ClearView," Kerr said.

Her role was created off the back of ClearView's multi-year transformation program. Part of this includes divesting its financial advice business for $15.2 million to Centrepoint Alliance.

Faglioni will be responsible for developing the customer claims journey, managing regulatory and audit requirements, and improving end-to-end claims management outcomes.

"In life insurance, claims management is critical. The claims team is responsible for honouring and executing an insurer's promise to be there for customers when they need them the most," Faglioni said.