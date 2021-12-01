NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

ClearView recruits chief claims officer

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 DEC 2021   12:19PM

The former chief claims officer at Zurich Financial Services has moved to ClearView Wealth in a newly created role.

Joanne Faglioni is ClearView's new chief claims officer, joining this month.

Faglioni spent more than two years at Zurich/ANZ, starting as the head of claims for OnePath before becoming chief claims officer in October 2020 when the two firms merged.

In total, Faglioni spent over 10 years at ANZ in senior claims roles prior to the merger.

At ClearView, she reports to the general manager of life insurance Gerard Kerr.

"With over 25 years of financial services experience, including the past 12 years in senior claims roles at Zurich and ANZ Wealth, Joanne is a highly respected professional and the ideal person to lead and develop the claims function at ClearView," Kerr said.

Her role was created off the back of ClearView's multi-year transformation program. Part of this includes divesting its financial advice business for $15.2 million to Centrepoint Alliance.

Faglioni will be responsible for developing the customer claims journey, managing regulatory and audit requirements, and improving end-to-end claims management outcomes.

"In life insurance, claims management is critical. The claims team is responsible for honouring and executing an insurer's promise to be there for customers when they need them the most," Faglioni said.

Read more: ClearView WealthZurich Financial ServicesANZ WealthCentrepoint AllianceGerard KerrJoanne FaglioniOnePath
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Lonsec bolsters sales team
ClearView, Manulife to launch retirement products
Centrepoint partners with Iress
OnePath tops Fat Cat super fund list
Hyperion Asset Management builds out team
Former Regal FM portfolio manager banned
CMC Markets buys ANZ Share Investing
ClearView offloads advice unit
Centrepoint names chief executive
OnePath to remediate over pressure selling

Editor's Choice

AMP hires from AustralianSuper

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:42PM
AMP today announces the appointment of Felicia Trewin as its new chief technology officer and member of the group executive committee.

ESG overhaul for SSGA ETFs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
State Street Global Advisors will roll out enhancements to four of its SPDR ETFs and, in the process, give Australian investors access to an ESG-focused global real estate ETF and reduced carbon emissions emerging markets ETF for the first time.

Retirees require 3.3% drawdown: Research

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
New Morningstar research recommends retirees should drop the 4% withdrawal rate to 3.3% for a balanced portfolio.

ClearView recruits chief claims officer

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
The former chief claims officer at Zurich Financial Services has moved to ClearView Wealth in a newly created role.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

Access a 20% EOY discount to Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.