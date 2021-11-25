Clearstream wins custody mandate

Clearstream Australia has won a mandate to serve as sub-custodian for unlisted managed funds and hedge funds in Australia and New Zealand for a large firm.

J.P. Morgan appointed Clearstream to provide local sub-custody services.

Clearstream has been popular with international players as it provides the same infrastructure service domestically that it provides internationally to its clients.

Clearstream's Vestima fund processing platform provides a central access point to all fund types in around 50 markets worldwide. It holds around €3 trillion in assets under custody and connects institutional investors with fund administrators and transfer agents.

"Appointing Clearstream as J.P. Morgan's sub-custodian for unlisted funds processing in the Australia and New Zealand market delivers operational efficiencies and global standardisation," J.P. Morgan head of securities services, Australia and New Zealand Nadia Schiavon said.

"Clients retain a single experience with J.P. Morgan and further benefit from alignment with the firm's global service offering."

Clearstream Australia chief executive added Ravi Subramaniam: "The Australian market is the largest fund domicile in Asia Pacific."

"Being the largest global custodian in Australia, J.P. Morgan covers a client base ranging from superannuation funds to wealth platforms. Its connection to Vestima will deliver J.P. Morgan and its clients class-leading efficiency and reach."

While J.P. Morgan has remained the largest custodian in Australia since 2016, data from earlier this year showed Clearstream has over $70.9 billion in assets under custody in Australia.