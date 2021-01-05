NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Class action launched against OnePath
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 5 JAN 2021   8:57AM

Slater and Gordon have filed a class action against ANZ and its former subsidiaries OnePath Custodians and OnePath Life as part of its #GetYourSuperBack campaign.

Filed in the Federal Court in December 2020, this makes the fifth class action launched by the law firm in response to the revelations arising from the Royal Commission.

The class action alleges that OnePath Custodians breached its duties as trustee of various superannuation funds by charging higher fees to members in order to pay unnecessary commissions to financial advisers for no ongoing benefit for the members.

It also alleges OnePath breached its trustee duties by depositing certain cash investments with its then parent, ANZ Bank, for mediocre returns, rather than seeking the best possible interest rate for cash.

Slater and Gordon principal lawyer Kirsten Morrison said: "Over several years, the trustee invested members' cash with parent company ANZ Bank. They did not shop around to get the best rate of return for super members."

"Given how long this went on for, even small differences in the interest rate adds up and substantially reduces returns on members' retirement savings, shortchanging them potentially thousands of dollars."

Morrison said there was no justification for continuing to pay commissions to financial advisers, as established by the Banking Royal Commission.

"Paying these commissions - and as a result charging members higher fees - diverted hundreds of millions of dollars out of members' retirement savings," she said.

"Members received no benefit from commissions, which instead supported a referral-based business model and paid financial advisers."

Slater and Gordon allege that the trustee should have stopped paying commissions and high fees for all its members, as it did for new members, rather than disadvantaging those who joined before mid-2013.

"In both cases, it is a clear and simple case of the trustee not acting in the best interests of its members," Morrison said.

"We believe that the trustee's conduct was in breach of the law and it should be held to account and required to compensate its members."

Read more: Slater and GordonOnePath CustodiansOnePath LifeANZ BankKirsten MorrisonBanking Royal Commission
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
IPO Wealth trustee hit with class action
ISA ramps up campaign against super reforms
Zurich distribution chief joins boutique
AMP does not treat advisers fairly: Poll
Zurich rejigs operations team
Qantas Super awards insurance mandate
AMP should stop whining: Slater and Gordon
Industry fund ups insurance premiums
Aussie financial firms struggle to manage risk: Study
Zurich pledges to COVID-19 support
Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 7pfMVZTO