Class action consultation opens

Following industry backlash last year, the government is consulting on the recommendations for litigation funding and class actions.

The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services Report Litigation funding and the regulation of the class action industry, which was handed down on 21 December 2020, contained 31 recommendations.

The report showed the growth of litigation funding, the participation of international firms in Australia and abnormally high profits for class action law firms and litigation funders.

"The Committee found that current regulatory arrangements are inadequate and greater oversight of the industry is required in order to ensure fair and reasonable outcomes for all class members," treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

The government has acted on Recommendation 29 by introducing legislation to implement permanent changes to Australia's continuous disclosure rules and will consult on the remaining recommendations.

Frydenberg and attorney general Michaelia Cash will focus on Recommendation 20 which proposes a guaranteed minimum rate of return for class action members.

"This measure is of particular importance to ensure successful applicants are adequately compensated in their cases as well as preventing litigation funders and law firms from taking disproportionate fees in the process," Frydenberg said.

Last year, when the Senate Parliamentary Joint Committee, Corporations and Financial Services began looking into the regulation of the industry it received backlash, particularly after Frydenberg defined class actions as managed investment schemes.

At the time, Class Actions Australia said the regulations could prevent compensation payouts to Australians that were cheated by big banks.