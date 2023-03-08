Newspaper icon
Insurance

Claimants tend to be younger women: Research

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 MAR 2023   12:31PM

New life insurance research shows that women who make cancer-related claims tend to be younger than men.

A MetLife study found that females making cancer-related claims in the areas of death, income protection, terminal illness, TPD and trauma are younger by one to four years on average compared to men.

In terms of mental health cases, the average age for women claiming mental illness income protection is age 46.

Financial concerns remain the most significant driver of poor mental health, MetLife said, followed by balancing work and home life.

More recently, economic worries are driving the poor financial health of women.

The majority (77%) of women said the soaring cost of living was the dominant reason (compared with 57% men), while nearly a third (32%) of women are worried about funding their retirement (compared with 36% of men).

Nearly the same number of men and women (36% and 30% respectively) said their debt levels was a source of stress.

Eight out of 10 women said that the current financial conditions have increased the need for them to feel more financially secure.

Nine in 10 female customers trust their financial adviser to help them make informed decisions about their life insurance. One in three women believe they don't have enough life insurance.

"There are 23.2 million superannuation accounts, which also have a 60/40 male/female split, meaning there is a gender gap in access to insurance inside superannuation - the predominant platform through which most Australians can afford to hold insurance," MetLife said.

The statistics form part of MetLife's recently published Value of life insurance report, which found that young women have lower financial literacy compared to men, putting them at risk of financial instability.

Women (48%) tend to be more financially illiterate than men (63%), when assessed on five basic financial literacy concepts: earning, spending, saving, borrowing, and protecting, MetLife said.

