Citi Securities Services, SimCorp sign deal

Citi Securities Services has entered a strategic alliance that will see it integrate post-trade custody data with SimCorp for their mutual clients.

SimCorp's technology and service solutions will collaborate with Citi's proprietary custody network across 60 markets help clients consolidate data and enhance productivity.

The integration between both firms is an extension of Citi's data services offered through its data and analytics platform, Citi VelocitySM Clarity, which allows clients to gain insights from its data through one single platform.

"We are thrilled to work more closely with SimCorp in support of our mutual clients," Citi Securities Services global head Okan Pekin said.

"Our clients continually look to us to improve operational efficiencies, and this alliance will allow us to better serve our mutual clients and provide tangible benefits."

Citi's Clarity platform continues to expand its data integration and delivery framework, facilitating such initiatives alongside real-time API consumption and visualisations.

Meanwhile, SimCorp's centralised conduit with standardised integration to platforms, custodians, trading venues and its ecosystem of partners delivers a turn-key solution to the market.

The data network allows clients to access market participants and platforms using connectivity, messaging layers, data integration and warehousing. It provides a consolidated front-to-back investment, operations and accounting book of record.

"We have enjoyed a strong partnership with Citi in the past, and we are excited to provide our clients further interoperability," SimCorp chief product officer Georg Hetrodt said.

"Enabling robust and consolidated access to operations and data is essential to our shared clients, and this strengthened collaboration will ensure that our clients have the best possible foundation, helping them to optimise their operating model and drive efficiency."

HESTA recently appointed SimCorp's Dimension as a Service to consolidate its investment data into one central location including business intelligence and a data warehouse.