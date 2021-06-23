NEWS
Executive Appointments

Citi names head of research

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 JUN 2021   12:52PM

Citi has appointed a new head of research for Australia and New Zealand.

Paul McTaggart takes the post effective immediately, responsible for leading the region's research advisory function and working closely with clients and investors.

He will keep his current responsibilities as the co-head of Pan-Asian metals and mining research, and head of Australian metals and mining research.

Citi head of Pan-Asian research Brent Robinson said McTaggart's industry experience and leadership has been a key driver in the growth of Citi Australia and New Zealand's research function.

"Since he joined the bank in 2019, Paul has been 'leading the debate' on the Australian metals and mining sector, gaining recognition and providing insight and thought leadership for clients across the globe, in a key sector for the bank," Robinson said.

McTaggart was previously the co-head of research at Credit Suisse in Australia, and held research management roles at Morgan Stanley and HSBC in Australia and London.

Citi Australia and New Zealand chief executive Marc Luet said: "We are delighted to welcome Paul to the role and excited about the opportunities ahead. Citi Australia and New Zealand's research team is consistently ranked and highly regarded in diversified financials, insurance, small caps, technology and retail, and considered a thought-leader in the growing ESG sector."

Read more: Citi Australia
