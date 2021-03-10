NEWS
General
Citi moves to double wealth business revenues
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 MAR 2021   12:28PM

Citi Australia has opened a wealth hub in Sydney to cater to a larger high-net-worth client base.

Citi said the move will support its goal to double the revenue of its wealth management business over the next three years.

The new wealth hub is in Citi's Sydney CBD office, and is designed to be a "holistic knowledge sharing space" which aims to deliver a unique experience to clients.

The announcement follows the closure of Citi's last physical branch in February 2020, as the global bank focuses on digital engagement for most banking interactions.

Citi head of banking and wealth Gofram Chowdhury said despite customer preference for online banking, there is still a market for a physical space for some customers.

"While 95% of Citi's banking interactions have been happening outside of branches for a number of years, our high-net-worth customers still value face to face interactions," he said.

"As a result, we've built a tailor-made space where we can deliver a strong level of personal engagement for these clients as we work together to provide investment guidance and manage their wealth."

The Sydney hub is the second for Citi which established its Melbourne hub in 2019. Following the launch, Citi said it saw its investment assets under management (AUM) increase by 12% in the Melbourne market.

Chowdhury said, in addition to the increased AUM, Citi saw the number of transactions double in Melbourne since the launch of the Melbourne hub.

"Our high-net-worth clients come to Citi for our global expertise, and access to a wide range of products from traditional fixed income, to high yield fixed income solutions, structured products and more," Chowdhury said.

"In today's volatile environment, impacted by both the pandemic and low interest rates, we look forward to helping our clients find yield solutions and both protect, and grow their wealth."

