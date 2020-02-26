Citi appoints head of investment partnerships

Citi Australia has hired from Westpac to appoint a new head of investment partnerships, tasked with promoting its wealth management business.

Keith Miranda was most recently Westpac's head of strategic initiatives, digital and marketing. Prior to this, he headed Westpac's migrant banking and international customers.

"At Citi, he will front the Investment Partnerships team, with the priority of growing relationships with referral partners and promoting the expertise of Citi's wealth management business," Citi said.

Citi Australia now has 54 relationship managers, growing by 27% in 2019.

Miranda's role sits within Citi's Australian retail bank which grew its assets under management by 32% last year.

In another appointment to the retail bank announced today, AMP's head of strategic marketing Peter Forrest joined Citi as the head of banking products. Prior to AMP, Forrest was a division director at Macquarie Bank as its head of deposits.

Citi Australia head of retail banking Kate Luft said: "We are proud to be growing our retail banking business in a market where many wealth managers are facing a period of uncertainty."

"Peter and Keith have extensive financial services experience, and will be an asset to the team. They are well-placed to help us meet our growth appetite for 2020."

Citi's Australian operations are split across its consumer bank, which includes wealth management, deposits and credit/debit cards; and the institutional bank, which includes equity and debt capital market services, custody, forex, and treasury services.