Executive Appointments

Citi appoints head of global asset managers

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 10 JUN 2021   12:19PM

Citi has announced the appointment of a new head of global asset managers for Asia Pacific.

John McLean, who is currently head of capital markets origination for Citi Australia and New Zealand based in Sydney, will step into the role.

McLean has been in his current role since 2010. He is one of the bankers facing charges of violating laws to prevent cartel activity in a case brought by the ACCC which is ongoing.

In his new position, he will be responsible for the bank's growing global asset manager relationships and their associated banking activities in the Asia Pacific region.

Citi said it is seeing growth from private capital looking for investment opportunities in the region.

McLean will report to New York-based global co-heads of asset managers Anthony Diamandakis and John Eydenberg as well as Citi APAC head of banking, capital markets and advisory Jan Metzger.

"John is one of Australia's most experienced and trusted capital markets and M&A advisers and is the right choice to deepen and grow our asset manager client base in the region," Metzger said.

McLean's move follows managing director Nick Forster recently relocating to New Zealand and Jon Gidney being promoted to managing director, head of financial institutions for Citi Australia and New Zealand.

"While we will miss working with John every day, he leaves behind an experienced team who have distinguished themselves executing on a range of significant equity offerings in recent years," Citi head of banking, capital markets and advisory Tony Osmond said.

"Just this year, Citi has raised over A$2 billion for Australian and NZ corporates, including Afterpay, Novonix and the Lynch Group, while also assisting companies and several government agencies raise more than A$24 billion in the debt capital markets."

Read more: Asia PacificNew ZealandCiti AustraliaJohn McLeanCiti APACJan MetzgerAfterpayAnthony DiamandakisAustralianJohn EydenbergJon GidneyLynch GroupNick ForsterNovonixTony Osmond
