NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
CIP Asset Management enters retail market
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 8 DEC 2020   12:27PM

CIP Asset Management, formerly Challenger Investment Partners, has entered the retail fixed income funds management market.

CIP has launched a retail version of the CIPAM Credit Income Fund - a floating rate, multi-sector credit strategy which invests in public and private debt markets while managing for monthly rather than daily liquidity.

"We have been managing fixed income investments on behalf of some of Australia's and the world's most sophisticated institutional investors for more than 15 years, and we're excited to offer that expertise and investment mindset to a broader range of investors," CIPAM fixed income head of investment strategy Pete Robinson said.

"Our investment team's breadth of experience combined with our wide investment lens allows us to exploit market inefficiencies across all sectors in the global credit market."

He added that the fund is designed to reduce sensitivity to market risk by building diversified portfolios with low cross-sectoral correlations and relatively short spread duration.

"At CIPAM we're focused on product innovation, strong governance and building long term partnerships with our clients. We have one of the longest track records in Australian private lending markets and our team is uniquely positioned to exploit opportunities across both public and private lending markets," Robinson said.

"In addition, we offer investors a robust governance framework, including an independent credit risk management team within the Challenger Group. This governance framework is key in private lending markets, ensuring our clients have confidence that they are being appropriately compensated for the risks in their portfolios."

Read more: CIP Asset ManagementChallenger Investment PartnersCIPAM Credit Income FundPete RobinsonChallenger Group
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Fidante loses $3.9bn of super fund assets
Challenger adds new boutique
Global pension fund injects $500m into Aussie real estate debt
Regal FM COO to depart
Regal FM appoints CEO from Challenger
Challenger's $300m profit and new product
Challenger nabs CBA exec for top funds management role
Challenger backs $4bn global infrastructure business
Grant Samuel expands to Brisbane
Editor's Choice
Wealth firm adds university investment chief
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
The University of Sydney's chief investment officer is joining a dealer group as chair of its investment committee.
Clime appoints joint interim chief executives
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:49AM
Clime Investment Management has confirmed its newly appointed chair and non-executive director as interim co-chief executives following the resignation of Rod Bristow.
Advice associations join forces
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:48AM
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has formed a strategic alliance with Tax & Super Australia (TSA) in a bid to have a louder voice when lobbying for the industry.
Kiwi firm rejects AustralianSuper takeover bid
KARREN VERGARA  |   11:48AM
AustralianSuper's attempt to takeover a New Zealand infrastructure and renewable energy company for $5.1 billion has been rejected.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something bsd3ty93