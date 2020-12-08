CIP Asset Management enters retail market

CIP Asset Management, formerly Challenger Investment Partners, has entered the retail fixed income funds management market.

CIP has launched a retail version of the CIPAM Credit Income Fund - a floating rate, multi-sector credit strategy which invests in public and private debt markets while managing for monthly rather than daily liquidity.

"We have been managing fixed income investments on behalf of some of Australia's and the world's most sophisticated institutional investors for more than 15 years, and we're excited to offer that expertise and investment mindset to a broader range of investors," CIPAM fixed income head of investment strategy Pete Robinson said.

"Our investment team's breadth of experience combined with our wide investment lens allows us to exploit market inefficiencies across all sectors in the global credit market."

He added that the fund is designed to reduce sensitivity to market risk by building diversified portfolios with low cross-sectoral correlations and relatively short spread duration.

"At CIPAM we're focused on product innovation, strong governance and building long term partnerships with our clients. We have one of the longest track records in Australian private lending markets and our team is uniquely positioned to exploit opportunities across both public and private lending markets," Robinson said.

"In addition, we offer investors a robust governance framework, including an independent credit risk management team within the Challenger Group. This governance framework is key in private lending markets, ensuring our clients have confidence that they are being appropriately compensated for the risks in their portfolios."